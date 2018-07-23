Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3, il tabellino: doppietta di Pulisic

Da
Alessio Evangelista
-

Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3, il tabellino: doppietta di Pulisic

Il tabellino di Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3 il risultato finale, successo in rimonta per la compagine giallo-nera.

Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3: il tabellino della gara

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Clyne (62′ Phillips), Matip (22′ Gomez), Vam Dijk (46′ Klavan), Robertson (46′ Alberto Moreno), Lallana (46′ Milner), Fabinho (45′ Naby Keita), Jones (46′ Woodburn), Camacho (46′ Ojo), Origi (46′ Sturridge), Markovic (46′ Solanke). Allenatore: Klopp

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-1-4-1): Hitz; Dieckmann (46′ Schmelzer), Zagadou, Diallo (46′ Pieper), Toljian (46′ Bockhorn), Sahin (46′ Burnic), Sancho (46′ Larsen), Dahoud (46′ Gotze), Boadu (46′ Gomez), Wolf (46′ Pulisic), Philipp (46′ Isak). Allenatore: Favre

MARCATORI: 25′ Van Dijk (L), 66 e 89′ Pulisic (B), Larsen (B)

STADIO: Bank of America

ARBITRO: Allen Chapman

SPETTATORI: 55447

Fonte foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRI ARTICOLI DELL'AUTORE