Copa America, Giappone – Cile 0-4: il tabellino del match

Il tabellino del match Giappone – Cile 0-4 il risultato finale, la Roja cala il poker ai nipponici

Il tabellino del match

GIAPPONE (4-4-2): Osako; Hara, N. Ueda, Tomiyasu, Sugioka; Maeda (21′ st Miyoshi), Shibasaki, Nakayama, Nakajima (21′ st Abe); Kubo, A. Ueda (34′ st Okazaki). CT: Moriyasu

CILE (4-3-3): Arias; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Beausejour; Aranguiz, Pulgar, Vidal (33′ st Hernandez); Fuenzalida (35′ st Opazo), Vargas, Sanchez (42′ st Fernandes). CT: Rueda

Reti: 41′ pt Pulgar; 9′ st Edu Vargas, 37′ st Sanchez, 38′ st Edu Vargas (C).

Ammonizioni: Hara, Nakayama (G); Opazo (C).

Espulsioni: /

Recupero: 1′ pt; 4′ st.

Arbitro: Mario Diaz de Vivar (Paraguay)

Stadio: Morumbi, San Paolo