Azerbaigian – Galles 0-2, il tabellino
Azerbaigian (4-2-3-1): Balayev; Pashaev, Mustafazada, Huseynov, Krivotsyuk(1’st Khalilzada); Qarayev, Richard; Abdullayev(19’st Ramazanov), Nazarov(37’st Huseynov), Rahimov; Sheydaev. A disp: Agayev, Aliev, Dadashov, Dzhamalov, Huseynov, Isgandarli, Makhmudov. All. Jurcevic
Galles (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Davies, Lackyer, Mepham, Roberts; Ampadu(43’st Vaulks), Wilson; James(37’st Matondo), Morrell, Bale(15’st Ramsey); Moore. A disp: Davies, Gunter, King, Lawrance, Levitt, Roberts, Smith, Vokes, Williams. All. Giggs
Reti: 10’pt Moore, 34’pt Wilson
Ammoniti: Ampadu (G), Nazarov (A), Sheydaev (A), Morrell (G), Rahimov (A), Huseynov (A), Wilson (G), Matondo (G)
Espulsi: –
Arbitro: Aytekin (GER)
Stadio: Bakcell Arena, Baku