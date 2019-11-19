Gibilterra – Svizzera 1-6, il tabellino
Gibilterra (4-5-1): Coleing; Sergeant, Chipolina, Barnett, Chipolina; De Barr(16’st Coombes), Mouelhi, Walker, Badr(40’st Pons), Britto; Casciaro(16’st Casciaro). A disp: Banda, Garcia, Goldwin, Hernandez, Hernandez, Jolley, Power, Santos All. Ribas
Svizzera (4-4-2): Sommer; Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji(20’st Comert), Benito; Vargas(40’st Aebischer), Lang, Zakaria(15’st Sow), Fassnacht; Xhaka, Itten. A disp: Ajeti, Fernandes, Lichtsteiner, Mbabu, Moubadje, Mvogo, Omlin, Steffen All. Petkovic
Reti: 10’pt, 39’st Itten (S), 5’st Vargas (S), 12’st Fassnacht (S), 29’st Styche (G), 30’st Benito (S), 41’st Xhaka(S).
Ammoniti: Rodriguez (S), Wwalker (G), Elvedi (S), Britto (G), Styche (G)
Espulsi: –
Arbitro: Millot (FRA)
Stadio: Victoria Stadium, Gibilterra