International Champions Cup - Il programma completo

Diciotto squadre partecipanti e ventisette sfide in programma, questo l’elenco delle partite dell’International Champions Cup.

NEW YORK – Nella notte tra oggi e domani comincerà ufficialmente l’International Champions Cup con l’incontro che metterà di fronte Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund. Dal 21 luglio all’11 agosto grande spettacolo 27 sfide tra le migliori 18 squadre d’Europa: Juventus, Inter, Milan e Roma rappresenteranno l’Italia ma spiccano anche Real Madrid, Barcellona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Monaco e altre corazzate europee. Il torneo itinerante si svolgerà tra Nord America, Asia ed Europa. Di seguito il calendario completo con tutte le date, il programma dettagliato e le partite dell’International Champions Cup. Tutti gli incontri saranno trasmessi su Sky, che ha aperto un canale tematico, e in diretta streaming su Sky Go.

SABATO 21 LUGLIO:

03.05     Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

16.05     Bayern Monaco vs PSG

DOMENICA 22 LUGLIO:

22.05     Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund

GIOVEDÌ 26 LUGLIO:

01.05     Juventus vs Bayern Monaco

02.05     Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica

02.05     Manchester City vs Liverpool

04.05     Roma vs Tottenham

05.05     Milan vs Manchester United

13.35     Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

SABATO 28 LUGLIO:

13.35     Arsenal vs PSG

19.05     Benfica vs Juventus

20.05     Chelsea vs Inter

23.05     Manchester United vs Liverpool

DOMENICA 29 LUGLIO:

01.05     Bayern Monaco vs Manchester City

05.05     Barcellona vs Tottenham

LUNEDÌ 30 LUGLIO:

13.35     PSG vs Atletico Madrid

MARTEDÌ 1° AGOSTO:

02.05     Manchester United vs Real Madrid

02.35     Tottenham vs Milan

04.05     Barcellona vs Roma

21.05     Arsenal vs Chelsea

22.05     Benfica vs Lione

VENERDÌ 4 AGOSTO:

20.05     Inter vs Lione

SABATO 5 AGOSTO:

00.05     Real Madrid vs Juventus

02.05     Milan vs Barcellona

MARTEDÌ 7 AGOSTO:

21.05     Chelsea vs Lione

MERCOLEDÌ 8 AGOSTO:

02.05     Real Madrid vs Roma

SABATO 11 AGOSTO:

21.05     Atletico Madrid vs Inter

