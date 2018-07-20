Diciotto squadre partecipanti e ventisette sfide in programma, questo l’elenco delle partite dell’International Champions Cup.
NEW YORK – Nella notte tra oggi e domani comincerà ufficialmente l’International Champions Cup con l’incontro che metterà di fronte Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund. Dal 21 luglio all’11 agosto grande spettacolo 27 sfide tra le migliori 18 squadre d’Europa: Juventus, Inter, Milan e Roma rappresenteranno l’Italia ma spiccano anche Real Madrid, Barcellona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Monaco e altre corazzate europee. Il torneo itinerante si svolgerà tra Nord America, Asia ed Europa. Di seguito il calendario completo con tutte le date, il programma dettagliato e le partite dell’International Champions Cup. Tutti gli incontri saranno trasmessi su Sky, che ha aperto un canale tematico, e in diretta streaming su Sky Go.
International Champions Cup – Il programma completo
SABATO 21 LUGLIO:
03.05 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
16.05 Bayern Monaco vs PSG
DOMENICA 22 LUGLIO:
22.05 Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund
GIOVEDÌ 26 LUGLIO:
01.05 Juventus vs Bayern Monaco
02.05 Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica
02.05 Manchester City vs Liverpool
04.05 Roma vs Tottenham
05.05 Milan vs Manchester United
13.35 Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
SABATO 28 LUGLIO:
13.35 Arsenal vs PSG
19.05 Benfica vs Juventus
20.05 Chelsea vs Inter
23.05 Manchester United vs Liverpool
DOMENICA 29 LUGLIO:
01.05 Bayern Monaco vs Manchester City
05.05 Barcellona vs Tottenham
LUNEDÌ 30 LUGLIO:
13.35 PSG vs Atletico Madrid
MARTEDÌ 1° AGOSTO:
02.05 Manchester United vs Real Madrid
02.35 Tottenham vs Milan
04.05 Barcellona vs Roma
21.05 Arsenal vs Chelsea
22.05 Benfica vs Lione
VENERDÌ 4 AGOSTO:
20.05 Inter vs Lione
SABATO 5 AGOSTO:
00.05 Real Madrid vs Juventus
02.05 Milan vs Barcellona
MARTEDÌ 7 AGOSTO:
21.05 Chelsea vs Lione
MERCOLEDÌ 8 AGOSTO:
02.05 Real Madrid vs Roma
SABATO 11 AGOSTO:
21.05 Atletico Madrid vs Inter