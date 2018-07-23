Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3, il tabellino: doppietta di Pulisic

Il tabellino di Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3 il risultato finale, successo in rimonta per la compagine giallo-nera.
Liverpool-Borussia Dortmund 1-3: il tabellino della gara
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Clyne (62′ Phillips), Matip (22′ Gomez), Vam Dijk (46′ Klavan), Robertson (46′ Alberto Moreno), Lallana (46′ Milner), Fabinho (45′ Naby Keita), Jones (46′ Woodburn), Camacho (46′ Ojo), Origi (46′ Sturridge), Markovic (46′ Solanke). Allenatore: Klopp
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-1-4-1): Hitz; Dieckmann (46′ Schmelzer), Zagadou, Diallo (46′ Pieper), Toljian (46′ Bockhorn), Sahin (46′ Burnic), Sancho (46′ Larsen), Dahoud (46′ Gotze), Boadu (46′ Gomez), Wolf (46′ Pulisic), Philipp (46′ Isak). Allenatore: Favre
MARCATORI: 25′ Van Dijk (L), 66 e 89′ Pulisic (B), Larsen (B)
STADIO: Bank of America
ARBITRO: Allen Chapman
SPETTATORI: 55447
Fonte foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund