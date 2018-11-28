Manchester United – Young Boys 1-0, il tabellino
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia(27’st Mata), Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Matic, Fred(20’st Pogba); Lingard(19’st Lukaku), Rashford, Martial A DISP: Bailly, McTominay, Pereira, Romero ALL.Mourinho
YOUNG BOYS (4-1-4-1): Von Ballmoos; Benito, von Bergen(1’st Garcia), Camara, Mbabu; Lauper; Assale, Aebischer, Sow, Sulejmani(21’st Fassnacht); Nsame(38’st Ngamaleu) A DISP: Bertone, Schick, Seydoux, Wofli. ALL. Seoane
RETI: 45’+1’st Fellaini (M)
AMMONIZIONI: 22’pt Matic(M) , 3’st Camara(Y), 16’st Benito(Y), 27’st Valencia(M)
ESPULSIONI:-
RECUPERO:2′ nel primo tempoo,3′ nel secondo tempo
ARBITRO: Brych, Germania
STADIO: Old Trafford, Manchester