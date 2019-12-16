  1. Home
Premier League 2019-2020 – il resoconto della diciassettesima giornata

Scritto il 16 dicembre 2019 at 19:53 da Riccardo Zicolella
Premier League 2018/2019

Il resoconto della diciassettesima giornata del massimo campionato inglese. Il Liverpool continua a vincere grazie ad una doppietta di Salah. Vince anche il City in casa dell’Arsenal con doppietta di De Bruyne.

I risultati della diciassettesima giornata

  • Liverpool – Watford 2-0
  • Chelsea – Bournemouth 0-1
  • Sheffield – Aston Villa 2-0
  • Leicester – Norwich 1-1
  • Burnley – Newcastle 1-0
  • Southampton – West Ham 0-1
  • Manchester United – Everton 1-1
  • Wolverhampton – Tottenham 1-2
  • Arsenal – Manchester City 0-3
  • Crystal Palace – Brighton lun 20:30

LA CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 49, Leicester 39, Manchester City 35, Chelsea 29, Tottenham 26, Manchester United e Sheffield 25, Wolveramphton 24, Arsenal Crystal Palace* e Newcastle 22, Burnley 21, Brighton* Bournemouth e West Ham 19, Everton 18, Aston Villa e Southampton 15, Norwich 12, Watford 9. *Una partita in meno.

