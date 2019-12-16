Premier League 2019-2020 – il resoconto della diciassettesima giornata

Il resoconto della diciassettesima giornata del massimo campionato inglese. Il Liverpool continua a vincere grazie ad una doppietta di Salah. Vince anche il City in casa dell’Arsenal con doppietta di De Bruyne.
I risultati della diciassettesima giornata
- Liverpool – Watford 2-0
- Chelsea – Bournemouth 0-1
- Sheffield – Aston Villa 2-0
- Leicester – Norwich 1-1
- Burnley – Newcastle 1-0
- Southampton – West Ham 0-1
- Manchester United – Everton 1-1
- Wolverhampton – Tottenham 1-2
- Arsenal – Manchester City 0-3
- Crystal Palace – Brighton lun 20:30
LA CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 49, Leicester 39, Manchester City 35, Chelsea 29, Tottenham 26, Manchester United e Sheffield 25, Wolveramphton 24, Arsenal Crystal Palace* e Newcastle 22, Burnley 21, Brighton* Bournemouth e West Ham 19, Everton 18, Aston Villa e Southampton 15, Norwich 12, Watford 9. *Una partita in meno.