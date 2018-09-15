Risultati delle partite del 15 settembre 2018

Da
Marina Denegri
-

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

17:00 Caen Lione

20:00

Amiens – Lilla
Dijon Angers
Montpellier – Strasburgo
Tolosa – Monaco

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

15:30

Bayern – Leverkusen
Dusseldorf Hoffenheim
Magonza – Augusta
RB Lipsia – Hannover
Wolfsburg Hertha

18:30 Monchengladbach – Schalke

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

13:30 Tottenham Liverpool

16:00

Bournemouth Leicester
Chelsea Cardiff
Huddersfield Crystal Palace
Manchester City – Fulham
Newcastle – Arsenal

18:30 Watford Manchester Utd

ITALIA: Serie A

15:00 Inter – Parma
18:00 Napoli – Fiorentina
20:30 Frosinone – Sampdoria

ITALIA: Serie B

15:00

Ascoli – Lecce
Brescia – Pescara
Cittadella – Cosenza

18:00 Cremonese – Spezia

OLANDA: Eredivisie

18:30 Den Haag – PSV
18:30 Graafschap – Venlo
20:45 Ajax – Groningen
20:45 Willem II – Excelsior

SPAGNA: LaLiga

13:00 Atl. Madrid Eibar
16:15 Real Sociedad – Barcellona
18:30 Valencia Betis
20:45 Ath. Bilbao – Real Madrid

ARGENTINA: Superliga

00:00 Estudiantes – Aldosivi 0-2
02:00 Atl. Tucuman – Tigre 3-0
18:15 Independiente – Colon
20:30 River Plate – San Martin S.J.
22:45 Belgrano – Newells Old Boys

BRASILE: Serie A

21:00 Ceara – Vitoria
21:00 Gremio – Parana

GRECIA: Super League

17:15 OFI Crete – PAOK
18:00 Smyrnis – Giannina
19:30 AEK – Panionios

INGHILTERRA: Championship

16:00

Bolton QPR
Brentford – Wigan
Bristol City Sheffield Utd
Hull Ipswich
Millwall Leeds
Norwich – Middlesbrough
Preston – Reading
Rotherham – Derby
Sheffield Wed Stoke
Swansea – Nottingham

18:30 Blackburn – Aston Villa

ITALIA: Primavera 1

11:00 Roma U19 – Sassuolo U19
13:00 Juventus U19 – Sampdoria U19
15:00 Palermo U19 – Torino U19
15:00 Udinese U19 – Empoli U19

ITALIA: Primavera 2

15:00

Benevento U19 – Frosinone U19
Bologna U19 – Spal U19
Carpi U19 – Cittadella U19
Cosenza U19 – Livorno U19
Cremonese U19 – Venezia U19
Crotone U19 – Lecce U19
Foggia U19 – Lazio U19
Padova U19 – Verona U19
Parma U19 – Brescia U19
Perugia U19 – Ascoli U19
Spezia U19 – Salernitana U19

SPAGNA: LaLiga2

16:00 Gimnastic – Osasuna
18:00 Malaga – Cordoba
18:00 Tenerife – Reus Deportiu
20:00 Alcorcon – La Coruna

TURCHIA: Super Lig

16:00 Ankaragucu – Akhisar Belediye
19:00 Besiktas – Yeni Malatyaspor
19:00 Goztepe – Kayserispor

USA: MLS

21:30 Colorado Rapids – Atlanta United

USA: USL

23:00 Swope Park – Saint Louis FC

