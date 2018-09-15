Risultati delle partite del 15 settembre 2018

FRANCIA: Ligue 1
17:00 Caen Lione
20:00
Amiens – Lilla
Dijon Angers
Montpellier – Strasburgo
Tolosa – Monaco
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
15:30
Bayern – Leverkusen
Dusseldorf Hoffenheim
Magonza – Augusta
RB Lipsia – Hannover
Wolfsburg Hertha
18:30 Monchengladbach – Schalke
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
13:30 Tottenham Liverpool
16:00
Bournemouth Leicester
Chelsea Cardiff
Huddersfield Crystal Palace
Manchester City – Fulham
Newcastle – Arsenal
18:30 Watford Manchester Utd
ITALIA: Serie A
15:00 Inter – Parma
18:00 Napoli – Fiorentina
20:30 Frosinone – Sampdoria
ITALIA: Serie B
15:00
Ascoli – Lecce
Brescia – Pescara
Cittadella – Cosenza
18:00 Cremonese – Spezia
OLANDA: Eredivisie
18:30 Den Haag – PSV
18:30 Graafschap – Venlo
20:45 Ajax – Groningen
20:45 Willem II – Excelsior
SPAGNA: LaLiga
13:00 Atl. Madrid Eibar
16:15 Real Sociedad – Barcellona
18:30 Valencia Betis
20:45 Ath. Bilbao – Real Madrid
ARGENTINA: Superliga
00:00 Estudiantes – Aldosivi 0-2
02:00 Atl. Tucuman – Tigre 3-0
18:15 Independiente – Colon
20:30 River Plate – San Martin S.J.
22:45 Belgrano – Newells Old Boys
BRASILE: Serie A
21:00 Ceara – Vitoria
21:00 Gremio – Parana
GRECIA: Super League
17:15 OFI Crete – PAOK
18:00 Smyrnis – Giannina
19:30 AEK – Panionios
INGHILTERRA: Championship
16:00
Bolton QPR
Brentford – Wigan
Bristol City Sheffield Utd
Hull Ipswich
Millwall Leeds
Norwich – Middlesbrough
Preston – Reading
Rotherham – Derby
Sheffield Wed Stoke
Swansea – Nottingham
18:30 Blackburn – Aston Villa
ITALIA: Primavera 1
11:00 Roma U19 – Sassuolo U19
13:00 Juventus U19 – Sampdoria U19
15:00 Palermo U19 – Torino U19
15:00 Udinese U19 – Empoli U19
ITALIA: Primavera 2
15:00
Benevento U19 – Frosinone U19
Bologna U19 – Spal U19
Carpi U19 – Cittadella U19
Cosenza U19 – Livorno U19
Cremonese U19 – Venezia U19
Crotone U19 – Lecce U19
Foggia U19 – Lazio U19
Padova U19 – Verona U19
Parma U19 – Brescia U19
Perugia U19 – Ascoli U19
Spezia U19 – Salernitana U19
SPAGNA: LaLiga2
16:00 Gimnastic – Osasuna
18:00 Malaga – Cordoba
18:00 Tenerife – Reus Deportiu
20:00 Alcorcon – La Coruna
TURCHIA: Super Lig
16:00 Ankaragucu – Akhisar Belediye
19:00 Besiktas – Yeni Malatyaspor
19:00 Goztepe – Kayserispor
USA: MLS
21:30 Colorado Rapids – Atlanta United
USA: USL
23:00 Swope Park – Saint Louis FC