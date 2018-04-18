Risultati calcio del 18 aprile 2018

I risultati delle partite del 18 aprile 2018
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
Brighton 1 – 1 Tottenham
ITALIA: Serie A
Inter 4 – 0 Cagliari
ITALIA: Serie B
Avellino 0 – 2 Frosinone
Bari 1 – 1 Novara
Carpi 1 – 2 Perugia
Cesena 2 – 3 Empoli
Cittadella 0 – 0 Palermo
Cremonese 1 – 1 Salernitana
Pro Vercelli 3 – 1 Pescara
Spezia 0 – 1 Brescia
Ternana 2 – 2 Foggia
Venezia 2 – 0 Entella
OLANDA: Eredivisie
Twente 2 – 0 Zwolle
Heerenveen 2 – 0 Den Haag
SPAGNA: LaLiga
La Coruna 0 – 0 Siviglia
Celta Vigo 2 – 2 Barcellona
Villarreal 2 – 1 Leganes
ARGENTINA: Superliga
Newells Old Boys 2 – 1 Talleres Cordoba
Velez Sarsfield 2 – 2 San Lorenzo
BELGIO: Jupiler League – Play-Offs Championship
Gent 0 – 0 Genk
BELGIO: Jupiler League – Gruppo Europa League
Kortrijk 2 – 1 Leuven
Lierse 1 – 4 Waregem
Mouscron 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren
CROAZIA: 1. HNL
Istra 1961 0 – 1 Rijeka
EGITTO: Premier League
El Daklyeh 2 – 0 Tanta (0 – 0)
Al Ahly 1 – 0 Wadi Degla (1 – 0)
El Entag El Harby 0 – 0 Smouha (0 – 0)
IRLANDA: Premier Division
Cork City 1 – 0 Sligo Rovers
Limerick 0 – 3 Dundalk
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo A
Arezzo 0 – 1 Monza (0 – 1)
ITALIA: Primavera 1
Torino U19 2 – 1 Inter U19 (1 – 0)
SVEZIA: Allsvenskan
Sundsvall 1 – 0 Trelleborgs