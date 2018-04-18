Risultati calcio del 18 aprile 2018

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

Brighton 1 – 1 Tottenham

ITALIA: Serie A

Inter 4 – 0 Cagliari

ITALIA: Serie B

Avellino 0 – 2 Frosinone
Bari 1 – 1 Novara
Carpi 1 – 2 Perugia
Cesena 2 – 3 Empoli
Cittadella 0 – 0 Palermo
Cremonese 1 – 1 Salernitana
Pro Vercelli 3 – 1 Pescara
Spezia 0 – 1 Brescia
Ternana 2 – 2 Foggia
Venezia 2 – 0 Entella

OLANDA: Eredivisie

Twente 2 – 0 Zwolle
Heerenveen 2 – 0 Den Haag

SPAGNA: LaLiga

La Coruna 0 – 0 Siviglia
Celta Vigo 2 – 2 Barcellona
Villarreal 2 – 1 Leganes

ARGENTINA: Superliga

Newells Old Boys 2 – 1 Talleres Cordoba
Velez Sarsfield 2 – 2 San Lorenzo

BELGIO: Jupiler League – Play-Offs Championship

Gent 0 – 0 Genk

BELGIO: Jupiler League – Gruppo Europa League

Kortrijk 2 – 1 Leuven
Lierse 1 – 4 Waregem
Mouscron 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren

CROAZIA: 1. HNL

Istra 1961 0 – 1 Rijeka

EGITTO: Premier League

El Daklyeh 2 – 0 Tanta  (0 – 0)
Al Ahly 1 – 0 Wadi Degla (1 – 0)
El Entag El Harby 0 – 0 Smouha (0 – 0)

IRLANDA: Premier Division

Cork City 1 – 0 Sligo Rovers
Limerick 0 – 3 Dundalk

ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo A

Arezzo 0 – 1 Monza (0 – 1)

ITALIA: Primavera 1

Torino U19 2 – 1 Inter U19 (1 – 0)

SVEZIA: Allsvenskan

Sundsvall 1 – 0 Trelleborgs

