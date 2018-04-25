Risultati calcio del 24 aprile 2018

I risultati delle partite del 25 aprile 2018
EUROPA: Champions League – Play Off
20:45 Liverpool 5 – 2 Roma
ALGERIA: Ligue 1
17:00 Bel Abbes 1 – 0 Harrach (0 – 0)
17:00 Hussein Dey 2 – 1 Biskra (1 – 1)
17:00 JS Kabylie 3 – 0 Medea (1 – 0)
17:00 Oran 1 – 1 Constantine (0 – 1)
17:00 Paradou 4 – 2 Setif (1 – 1)
17:00 Saoura 3 – 2 USM Alger (1 – 0)
17:00 Tadjenant 1 – 1 MC Alger (1 – 0)
17:00 USM Blida 2 – 2 Belouizdad (1 – 2)
ARGENTINA: Superliga
00:00 Colon 4 – 0 Patronato
02:15 Independiente 0 – 1 Defensa y Justicia
AUSTRIA: Erste Liga
18:30 Innsbruck 0 – 0 Hartberg
18:30 Kapfenberg 2 – 3 Wattens
18:30 Liefering 1 – 1 BW Linz
18:30 Neustadt 2 – 2 A. Lustenau
COLOMBIA: Liga Aguila – Apertura
03:00 Pasto 3 – 0 Chico
FRANCIA: Ligue 2
20:00 Auxerre 1 – 4 Reims
20:00 Brest 1 – 0 Clermont
20:00 Le Havre 3 – 0 Nancy
20:00 Nimes 1 – 0 Lorient
20:00 Niort 4 – 1 GFC Ajaccio
20:00 Orleans 5 – 1 Bourg Peronnas
20:00 Paris FC 0 – 0 Chateauroux
20:00 Tours 2 – 2 Quevilly Rouen
20:00 Valenciennes 2 – 2 Sochaux
GALLES: Premier League – Gruppo Retrocessione
20:45 Prestatyn 0 – 0 Barry (0 – 0)
INGHILTERRA: Championship
20:45 Derby 3 – 1 Cardiff
20:45 Nottingham 3 – 0 Barnsley
IRLANDA: Coppa di Lega
20:45 Shamrock Rovers 0 – 1 Longford (0 – 0)
20:45 Shelbourne 7 – 2 Drogheda (4 – 0)
PARAGUAY: Primera Division – Apertura
01:50 Sp. Luqueno 1 – 2 Dep. Capiata (0 – 1)
SUDAFRICA: Premier League
19:30 Ajax Cape Town 1 – 0 Baroka (0 – 0)
19:30 Bloem Celtic 0 – 0 Chippa United (0 – 0)
19:30 Golden Arrows 3 – 1 Kaizer (1 – 1)
VENEZUELA: Primera Division – Apertura
01:00 Mineros 3 – 3 Carabobo (2 – 1)