Risultati calcio del 26 aprile 2018

Da
Marina Denegri
-

EUROPA: Europa League – Play Off

Arsenal 1 – 1 Atl. Madrid
Marsiglia 2 – 0 Salzburg

BRASILE: Coppa del Brasile

Goias 0 – 2 Gremio (0 – 0)
Vitoria 0 – 0 Corinthians (0 – 0)

DANIMARCA: Coppa di Danimarca

Brondby 3 – 1 Midtjylland

INGHILTERRA: Vanarama National League Sud

Wealdstone 1 – 1 Oxford City (0 – 1)

NORVEGIA: Supercoppa

Lilleström 0 – 1 Rosenborg

SUD AMERICA: Copa Libertadores

Atl. Tucuman (Arg) 3 – 0 The Strongest (Bol)
Club Nacional (Uru) 4 – 0 Garcilaso (Per)
Boca Juniors (Arg) 0 – 2 Palmeiras (Bra)
Monagas (Ven) 1 – 0 Defensor Sp. (Uru)
Santa Fe (Col) 0 – 0 Flamengo (Bra)

SVEZIA: Allsvenskan – Donne

Rosengard D 9 – 0 Eskilstuna United D (4 – 0)

