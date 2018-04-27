Risultati calcio del 26 aprile 2018
EUROPA: Europa League – Play Off
Arsenal 1 – 1 Atl. Madrid
Marsiglia 2 – 0 Salzburg
BRASILE: Coppa del Brasile
Goias 0 – 2 Gremio (0 – 0)
Vitoria 0 – 0 Corinthians (0 – 0)
DANIMARCA: Coppa di Danimarca
Brondby 3 – 1 Midtjylland
INGHILTERRA: Vanarama National League Sud
Wealdstone 1 – 1 Oxford City (0 – 1)
NORVEGIA: Supercoppa
Lilleström 0 – 1 Rosenborg
SUD AMERICA: Copa Libertadores
Atl. Tucuman (Arg) 3 – 0 The Strongest (Bol)
Club Nacional (Uru) 4 – 0 Garcilaso (Per)
Boca Juniors (Arg) 0 – 2 Palmeiras (Bra)
Monagas (Ven) 1 – 0 Defensor Sp. (Uru)
Santa Fe (Col) 0 – 0 Flamengo (Bra)
SVEZIA: Allsvenskan – Donne
Rosengard D 9 – 0 Eskilstuna United D (4 – 0)