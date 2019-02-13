Champions League, Tottenham – Borussia Dortmund 3-0: il tabellino

Il tabellino di Tottenham – Borussia Dortmund
TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris; Alderweireld, Foyth, Sanchez; Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko (dal 46′ st Wanyama), Aurier; Moura (dal 39′ st Llorente), Eriksen, Son (dal 44′ st Lamela). A disposizione: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Skipp. Allenatore: Mauricio Pochettino.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Burki; Zagadou (dal 32′ st Schmelzer), Diallo, Toprak, Hakimi; Delaney, Witsel; Pulisic (dal 42′ st Larsen), Dahoud, Sancho (dal 43′ st Guerreiro); Gotze. A disposizione: Hitz, Belardi, Phillipp, Wolf. Allenatore: Lucien Fravre.
Reti: al 2′ st Son, al 38′ st Vertonghen, al 42′ st Llorente
Ammonizioni: Aurier, Delaney
Recupero: nessuno nel primo tempo