Champions League 2018/2019 – La programmazione di SKY e RAI

Champions League 2018/2019

La programmazione televisiva delle sfide della squadre italiane nella fase a gironi della Champions League 2018/2019.

TORINO – Tra undici giorni comincerà ufficialmente la Champions League 2018/2019. Quattro le squadre italiane impegnate con Inter e Napoli che esordiranno martedì, rispettivamente, contro Tottenham e Stella Rossa mentre Juventus e Roma giocheranno mercoledì contro Valencia e Roma. Di seguito la programmazione televisiva delle sfide della squadre italiane nella fase a gironi della Champions League 2018/2019.

Le partite trasmesse anche della RAI

Mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21:00: Real Madrid-Roma

Mercoledì 3 ottobre ore 21:00: Napoli-Liverpool

Mercoledì 24 ottobre ore 21:00: Barcellona-Inter

Mercoledì 7 novembre ore 21:00: Juventus-Manchester United

Mercoledì 28 novembre ore 21:00: Tottenham-Inter

Mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 21:00: Young Boys-Juventus

Le partite trasmesse solo su SKY

Martedi 18 Settembre

ore 18:55 FC Internazionale Milano vs Tottenham Hotspur FC DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 FK Crvena zvezda vs SSC Napoli DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Mercoledi 19 Settembre

ore 21:00 Real Madrid CF vs AS Roma DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

ore 21:00 Valencia CF vs Juventus Football Club DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Martedi 2 Ottobre

ore 18:55 Juventus Football Club vs BSC Young Boys DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 AS Roma FC vs Viktoria Plzen DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Mercoledi 3 Ottobre

ore 21:00 PSV Eindhoven vs FC Internazionale Milano DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 SSC Napoli vs Liverpool FC DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

Martedi 23 Ottobre

ore 21:00 AS Roma vs PFC CSKA Moskva DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 Manchester United FC vs Juventus Football Club DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Mercoledi 24 Ottobre

ore 21:00 FC Barcelona vs FC Internazionale Milano DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

ore 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs SSC Napoli DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

​​​​​​​Martedi 6 Novembre

ore 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano vs FC Barcelona DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 SSC Napoli vs Paris Saint-Germain DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Mercoledi 7 Novembre

ore 18:55 PFC CSKA Moskva vs AS Roma DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 Juventus Football Club vs Manchester United FC DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

Martedi 27 Novembre

ore 21:00 AS Roma vs Real Madrid CF DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 Juventus Football Club vs Valencia CF DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

​​​​​​​Mercoledi 28 Novembre

ore 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur FC vs FC Internazionale Milano DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

ore 21:00 SSC Napoli vs FK Crvena zvezda DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

​​​​​​​Martedi 11 Dicembre

ore 21:00 Liverpool FC vs SSC Napoli DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano vs PSV Eindhoven DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

Mercoledi 12 Dicembre

ore 18:55 FC Viktoria Plzen vs AS Roma DIRETTA ESCLUSIVA SKY

ore 21:00 BSC Young Boys vs Juventus Football Club DIRETTA RAI 1 + SKY

 

