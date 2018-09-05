UEFA Nations League – Le probabili formazioni di Galles-Irlanda

Le probabili formazioni di Galles-Irlanda, incontro valevole per il Girone 4 della Lega B della UEFA Nations League, fischio d’inizio alle ore 20.45
CARDIFF – Domani alle ore 20.45 si giocherà uno dei match più interessanti della prima giornata della UEFA Nations League: Galles-Irlanda. Le due compagini sono state inserite nel Girone 4 della Lega B. Sono 15 i precedenti tra le due Nazionali con il bilancio che recita 5 vittorie del Galles e 6 dell’Irlanda mentre i pareggi sono 3. 13 le reti segnate da Bale e compagni mentre 17 le reti messe a segno dalla Nazionale Irlandese. Di seguito le probabili formazioni del match che andrà in scena in quel di Cardiff.
Galles-Irlanda: le probabili formazioni del match
GALLES (4-4-2): Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies, King, Allen, Ramsey, Lawrence, Bale, Vokes. Allenatore: Giggs
IRLANDA (4-4-2): Randolph; Coleman, Long, Duffy, Ward, Hendrick, Browne, McClean, Judge, O’Dowda, Walters. Allenatore: O’Neill – Keane
STADIO: Cardiff City Stadium
ARBITRO: Clement Turpin (FRA)
I convocati del Galles
Portieri: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley)
Difensori: Chris Gunter (Reading), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ashley Williams (Stoke City), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea)
Centrocampisti: Joe Allen (Swansea), Matthew Smith (FC Twente), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King Leicester City), Joe Ledley (Derby County), Harry Wilson (derby County), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Declan John (Swansea City)
Attaccanti: Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)
I convocati dell’Irlanda
Portieri: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)
Difensori: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)
Centrocampisti: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)
Attaccanti: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)