Da
Marina Denegri
-

I risultati delle partite del 14 settembre 2018

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

19:00 Nizza Rennes
20:45 Paris SG St. Etienne

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

20:30 Dortmund Francoforte

ITALIA: Serie B

21:00 Venezia – Benevento

SPAGNA: LaLiga

21:00 Huesca Vallecano

BRASILE: Serie A

01:00 Chapecoense-SC – Atletico-PR

FRANCIA: Ligue 2

20:00

AC Ajaccio – Paris FC
Brest – GFC Ajaccio
Clermont – Auxerre
Grenoble – Valenciennes
Nancy – Le Havre
Orleans – Chateauroux
Red Star – Lorient
Troyes – Niort

FRANCIA: National

20:00

Avranches – Quevilly Rouen
Chambly – Boulogne
Cholet – Laval
Dunkerque – Rodez
Lyon Duchere – Concarneau
Marignane – Bourg Peronnas
Pau – Villefranche
Sannois – JA Drancy

INGHILTERRA: Championship

20:45 Birmingham West Brom

ITALIA: Primavera 1

15:00 Inter U19 – Cagliari U19
17:00 Napoli U19 – Milan U19

PORTOGALLO: Coppa di Lega

21:30 FC Porto – Chaves

TURCHIA: Super Lig

19:00 Galatasaray – Kasimpasa

USA: USL

01:00 New York Red Bulls 2 – Toronto FC 2    3-3

