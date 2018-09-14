I risultati delle partite del 14 settembre 2018
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
19:00 Nizza Rennes
20:45 Paris SG St. Etienne
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
20:30 Dortmund Francoforte
ITALIA: Serie B
21:00 Venezia – Benevento
SPAGNA: LaLiga
21:00 Huesca Vallecano
BRASILE: Serie A
01:00 Chapecoense-SC – Atletico-PR
FRANCIA: Ligue 2
20:00
AC Ajaccio – Paris FC
Brest – GFC Ajaccio
Clermont – Auxerre
Grenoble – Valenciennes
Nancy – Le Havre
Orleans – Chateauroux
Red Star – Lorient
Troyes – Niort
FRANCIA: National
20:00
Avranches – Quevilly Rouen
Chambly – Boulogne
Cholet – Laval
Dunkerque – Rodez
Lyon Duchere – Concarneau
Marignane – Bourg Peronnas
Pau – Villefranche
Sannois – JA Drancy
INGHILTERRA: Championship
20:45 Birmingham West Brom
ITALIA: Primavera 1
15:00 Inter U19 – Cagliari U19
17:00 Napoli U19 – Milan U19
PORTOGALLO: Coppa di Lega
21:30 FC Porto – Chaves
TURCHIA: Super Lig
19:00 Galatasaray – Kasimpasa
USA: USL
01:00 New York Red Bulls 2 – Toronto FC 2 3-3