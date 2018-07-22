Risultati del 22 luglio 2018

I risultati delle partite del 22 luglio 2018
AFRICA: Africa Cup of Nations U20 – Qualificazione
15:00 Burundi U20 – Zambia U20
17:00 Benin U20 – Ghana U20
19:00 Mali U20 – Camerun U20
ARGENTINA: Copa Argentina
01:10 Colon – Deportivo Moron 2-1 dopo calci di rigore
20:00 Atl. Tucuman – Tristan Suarez
23:00 River Plate – Central Norte
BRASILE: Serie A
00:00 Flamengo – Botafogo RJ 2-0
02:00 Sao Paulo Corinthians 3-1
21:00
Bahia – Vitoria
Palmeiras – Atletico-MG
Parana – America MG
Sport Recife – Fluminense
Vasco – Gremio
MONDO: Amichevoli per Club
11:00 Hoffenheim (Ger) – QPR (Eng)
11:30 Barakaldo (Esp) – Ath. Bilbao (Esp)
12:00 Santa Clara (Por) – Guimaraes (Por)
14:00 Betis (Esp) – Monchengladbach (Ger)
14:30 Waregem (Bel) – Alkmaar (Ned)
15:00
Bochum (Ger) – Wolves (Eng)
Darmstadt (Ger) – Huddersfield (Eng)
Southend (Eng) – Leeds (Eng)
Torino (Ita) – Renate (Ita)
16:00 Heist (Bel) – Genk (Bel)
16:00 Lincoln City (Eng) – Blackburn (Eng)
17:00 Goztepe (Tur) – Sittard (Ned)
17:00 Tondela (Por) – Boavista (Por)
17:30 Virtus Verona (Ita) – Chievo (Ita)
21:00 FC Porto (Por) – Everton (Eng)
23:00 San Jose Earthquakes (Usa) – Manchester Utd (Eng)
MONDO: International Champions Cup
22:00 Liverpool – Dortmund
USA: MLS
01:00 Chicago Fire Toronto FC 1-2
01:00 New York Red Bulls New England Revolution 2-0
01:00 Philadelphia Union Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3
01:30 Columbus Crew Orlando City 3-2
03:00 Houston Dynamo FC Dallas 1-1
04:00 Real Salt Lake Colorado Rapids 2-2
05:00 Portland Timbers Montreal Impact 2-2
USA: USL
01:00
North Carolina – Toronto FC 2 3-1
Ottawa Fury – Nashville SC 2-0
Pittsburgh – Charleston 0-1
Richmond Kickers – Atlanta United 2 1-1
01:30
Cincinnati – New York Red Bulls 2 2-1
Louisville City – Charlotte Independ. 4-1
Tampa Bay – Indy Eleven 3-1
02:00 Colorado Springs – Tulsa Roughnecks 4-2
02:30 Saint Louis FC – Orange County SC 2-2
02:30 San Antonio – Real Monarchs 4-2
05:00 Sacramento Republic – Oklahoma City Energy 1-1
23:00 Portland 2 – Las Vegas Lights
23:00 Swope Park – Rio Grande