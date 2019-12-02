  1. Home
Serie A, Hellas Verona – Roma 1-3: pagelle, highlights

Scritto il 2 dicembre 2019 at 18:01 da Redazione
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Silvestri 5.5; Rrahmani 5, Bocchetti 6, Gunter 5; Faraoni 6.5, Amrabat 7, Pessina 5.5 (70′ Veloso 6), Lazovic 6.5; Verre 6 (64′ Salcedo 6), Zaccagni 7 (79′ Pazzini s.v.); Di Carmine 5.5. A disposizione: Berardi, Radunovic, Vitale, Henderson, Stepinski, Danzi, Dawidowicz, Empereur, Adjapong. Allenatore: Juric

ROMA (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez 6; Santon 5.5, Mancini 5.5, Smalling 6, Kolarov 5.5; Veretout 6, Diawara 5.5; Under 5 (66′ Mkhitaryan 6.5), Pellegrini 7, Kluivert 6.5 (35′ Perotti 7); Dzeko 6.5 (85′ Fazio s.v.). A disposizione: Cardinali, Fuzato, Juan Jesus, Cetin, Kalinic, Florenzi, Spinazzola, Antonucci. Allenatore: Fonseca

FANTAREPORT

Reti: 17′ Kluivert, 21′ Faraoni, 44′ rig. Perotti, 92′ Mkhitaryan

Ammoniti: Pellegrini, Gunter, Mancini, Bocchetti, Amrabat, Juric, Diawara

Espulsi: –

Recupero: 5′ minuti nel primo tempo, 4′ minuti nel secondo tempo.

Assist: Pellegrini, Zaccagni, Perotti

Gol vittoria: Perotti

Gol da fuori: –

Gol dalla panchina: Perotti, Mkhitaryan

Rigore causato: Gunter

Rigore parato/sbagliato: –

I Migliori: Zaccagni, Perotti

