Pagelle e highlights di Hellas Verona – Roma
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Silvestri 5.5; Rrahmani 5, Bocchetti 6, Gunter 5; Faraoni 6.5, Amrabat 7, Pessina 5.5 (70′ Veloso 6), Lazovic 6.5; Verre 6 (64′ Salcedo 6), Zaccagni 7 (79′ Pazzini s.v.); Di Carmine 5.5. A disposizione: Berardi, Radunovic, Vitale, Henderson, Stepinski, Danzi, Dawidowicz, Empereur, Adjapong. Allenatore: Juric
ROMA (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez 6; Santon 5.5, Mancini 5.5, Smalling 6, Kolarov 5.5; Veretout 6, Diawara 5.5; Under 5 (66′ Mkhitaryan 6.5), Pellegrini 7, Kluivert 6.5 (35′ Perotti 7); Dzeko 6.5 (85′ Fazio s.v.). A disposizione: Cardinali, Fuzato, Juan Jesus, Cetin, Kalinic, Florenzi, Spinazzola, Antonucci. Allenatore: Fonseca
FANTAREPORT
Reti: 17′ Kluivert, 21′ Faraoni, 44′ rig. Perotti, 92′ Mkhitaryan
Ammoniti: Pellegrini, Gunter, Mancini, Bocchetti, Amrabat, Juric, Diawara
Espulsi: –
Recupero: 5′ minuti nel primo tempo, 4′ minuti nel secondo tempo.
Assist: Pellegrini, Zaccagni, Perotti
Gol vittoria: Perotti
Gol da fuori: –
Gol dalla panchina: Perotti, Mkhitaryan
Rigore causato: Gunter
Rigore parato/sbagliato: –
I Migliori: Zaccagni, Perotti