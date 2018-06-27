Corea del Sud – Germania, le formazioni ufficiali: Oezil e Khedira dal 1° minuto

Corea del Sud – Germania, le formazioni ufficiali
COREA DEL SUD (4-4-2): Jo; Lee Yong, Yun, Kim Yong Gwon, Hong; Lee J., Jung W., Jung W., Moon; Koo, Son Heung Min. A disposizione: Kim Se., Jung S., Oh, Park, Ju, Kim Sh., Lee S., Hwang, Kim M., Ki, Kim Jinh., Go. Allenatore: Shin
GERMANIA (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Suele, Hector; Khedira, Kroos; Goretzka, Oezil, Reus; Werner. A disposizione: Plattenhardt, Ginter, Draxler, Trapp, Mueller, Ruediger, Rudy, Brant, Guendogan, Ter Stegen, Gomez, Boateng. Allenatore: Loew
