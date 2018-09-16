I risultati delle partite del 16 settembre 2018
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
15:00 Nantes Reims
17:00 Bordeaux Nimes
21:00 Marsiglia Guingamp
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
15:30 Brema Norimberga
18:00 Friburgo Stoccarda
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
14:30 Wolves Burnley
17:00 Everton West Ham
ITALIA: Serie A
12:30 Roma – Chievo
15:00
Genoa – Bologna
Juventus – Sassuolo
Udinese – Torino
18:00 Empoli – Lazio
20:30 Cagliari -Milan
ITALIA: Serie B
15:00 Salernitana – Padova
15:00 Verona – Carpi
21:00 Foggia – Palermo
OLANDA: Eredivisie
12:15 Alkmaar Feyenoord
14:30
Breda – Sittard
Heerenveen – Heracles
Utrecht – FC Emmen
Zwolle . Vitesse
SPAGNA: LaLiga
12:00 Leganes – Villarreal
16:15 Espanyol – Levante
18:30 Valladolid – Alaves
20:45 Siviglia – Getafe
ARGENTINA: Superliga
01:00 Argentinos Jrs – Boca Juniors 0-1
16:00 Patronato – Gimnasia L.P.
18:15 Velez Sarsfield – San Martin Tucuman
20:30 Union Santa Fe – Talleres Cordoba
22:45 Lanus – Racing Club
BRASILE: Serie A
00:00 Vasco – Flamengo 1-1
16:00 Botafogo RJ – America MG
21:00
Atletico-PR – Fluminense
Bahia – Palmeiras
Cruzeiro Atletico-MG
Santos – Sao Paulo
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo A
16:30 Arzachena – Carrarese
16:30 Pro Patria – Pistoiese
20:30
Juventus U23 – Alessandria
Lucchese – Arezzo
Pontedera – Novara
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo B
16:30
Fermana – Virtus Verona
Gubbio – Ravenna
Sambenedettese – Renate
18:30 Monza – FeralpiSalò
18:30 Vicenza Virtus – Giana Erminio
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo C
17:30 Catanzaro – Potenza
18:30 Bisceglie – Vibonese
20:30
Casertana – Cavese
Paganese – Rende
Siracusa – Juve Stabia
PORTOGALLO: Coppa di Lega
16:00 Nacional – Setubal
18:30 Varzim – Belenenses
21:00 Sporting – Maritimo
SPAGNA: LaLiga2
12:00 Elche – Maiorca
16:00 Lugo – R. Oviedo
18:00 Extremadura UD – Las Palmas
18:30 Almeria – Saragozza
20:00 Granada – Rayo Majadahonda
20:30 Gijon – Numancia
TURCHIA: Super Lig
16:00 Basaksehir – Antalyaspor
16:00 Sivasspor – Erzurum BB
19:00 Konyaspor – Fenerbahce
19:00 Rizespor – Bursaspor
USA: MLS
01:30 Philadelphia Union – Montreal Impact 1-4
01:30 Toronto FC – Los Angeles Galaxy 5-3
02:00 FC Dallas – Columbus Crew 0-0
02:30 Houston Dynamo – Portland Timbers 4-1
03:30 Real Salt Lake – Minnesota 1-1
04:00 Vancouver Whitecaps – Seattle Sounders 1-2
04:30 Los Angeles FC – New England Revolution 1-1
04:30 San Jose Earthquakes – Sporting Kansas City 1-5
19:00 DC United New York Red Bulls
23:00 Chicago Fire Orlando City