Risultati calcio live 28 dicembre 2019: calcio inglese in evidenza

Scritto il 28 dicembre 2019 at 28 dicembre 2019 da Direttore L'Opinionista
Fermi i principali campionati europei, fari puntati sabato 28 dicembre 2019 alla Premier League con la ventesima giornata

Sabato 28 dicembre con il calcio inglese a monopolizzare l’attenzione per i risultati del giorno. Infatti si svolge oggi la ventesima giornata della Premier League con diversi match da seguire, ben tre con il supporto del tabellino in tempo reale. Si gioca anche nei campionati minori dall’Arabia Saudita, all’India, dall’Iran all’Irlanda del Nord, Scozia, Marocco e Tunisia. In serata spazio anche alla Liga Profesional in Bolivia. Prima di sfogliare il quadro completo e consultato i link delle partite live oltre che i consigli su pronostici e calcio in televisione, vediamo chi ha già giocato. Sono solo due i campionati da analizzare. Partiamo dall’A-League in Australia con il successo esterno per 3-1 del Wellington Phoenix sul Western United mentre finisce 1-1 tra Newcastle Jets e Brisbane Road. In Bangledesh per la Federation Cup 1-0 del Mohammedan sul Bardhara.

Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi

[AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA]



*: partita in corso di svolgimento

CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo A

14:00 ZESCO United - Zamalek

CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo B

17:00 Étoile du Sahel - Al-Hilal Omdurman

20:00 Al-Ahly - FC Platinum

CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo C

17:00 USM Alger - Mamelodi Sundowns

20:00 Wydad AC - CA Petróleos Luanda

Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020

13:20 Al Fayha - Al Nassr 1-0 *

13:40 Abha Club - Dhamk Club 0-0 *

15:35 Al Ettifaq - Al Taawoun

15:50 Al Shabab - Al Ahli SFC

17:50 Al Ittihad - Al Fateh

Australia > A-League 2019/2020

07:00 Western United FC - Wellington Phoenix 1-3

09:30 Newcastle United Jets - Brisbane Roar 1-1

Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2019 Clausura

21:00

San José - CD Guabirá
Blooming - Club Aurora
Destroyers - The Strongest
Always Ready - Nacional Potosí
Real Potosí - Sport Boys Warnes
Bolívar - Royal Pari
Jorge Wilstermann - Oriente Petrolero

EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020

15:00

Al Nasr SC - Al Fujairah
Al Khaleej - Al Wasl
Baniyas SC - Al Jazira Club

17:30

Shabab Al Ahli Club - Ittihad Kalba SCC
Al Wahda - Al Ain FC

India > Indian Super League 2019/2020

15:00 Kerala Blasters - NorthEast United FC

India > I-League 2019/2020

14:30 Churchill Brothers - Indian Arrows

Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020

13:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth 1-0 *

16:00

Newcastle United - Everton FC
Southampton FC - Crystal Palace
Watford FC - Aston Villa

18:30

Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United - Leicester City

20:45 Burnley FC - Manchester United

Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020

13:30 Sutton United - Yeovil Town 0-0 *

16:00

AFC Fylde - Stockport County
Aldershot Town - Barnet FC
Boreham Wood - Eastleigh FC
Bromley FC - Dagenham & Redbridge
Chorley FC - Harrogate Town
Ebbsfleet United - Dover Athletic
Halifax Town - Chesterfield FC
Hartlepool United - Barrow AFC
Maidenhead United - Wrexham AFC
Solihull Moors - Notts County
Torquay United - Woking FC

Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020

14:15 Sanat Naft FC - Sepahan FC

12:30 Paykan FC - Tractor Sazi 0-0 *

Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020

16:00

Coleraine FC - Linfield FC
Crusaders FC - Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon FC - Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran Belfast - Ballymena United
Institute FC Drumahoe - Carrick Rangers
Larne FC - Cliftonville FC

Israele > Ligat ha'Al 2019/2020

14:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Hapoel Kfar Saba

16:30 Ironi Kiryat Shmona - Maccabi Haifa

17:30 Hapoel Ra'anana - Hapoel Hadera FC

18:50 Hapoel Be'er Sheva - FC Ashdod

Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020

Ittihad Tanger - Raja Casablanca rinv.

15:00 Difaâ d'el Jadida - Olympique de Safi

Portogallo > Segunda Liga 2019/2020

12:00 FC Penafiel - GD Estoril 1-0 *

18:15 Académica de Coimbra - UD Oliveirense

Scozia > Championship 2019/2020

16:00

Ayr United - Queen Of The South
Dunfermline Athletic - Alloa Athletic
Inverness CT - Arbroath FC
Greenock Morton FC - Partick Thistle

Scozia > League One 2019/2020

16:00

Airdrieonians - Falkirk FC
Dumbarton FC - Stranraer FC
East Fife FC - Raith Rovers
Forfar Athletic - Montrose FC
Peterhead FC - Clyde FC

Tunisia > Ligue 1 2019/2020

14:00

CA Bizertin - US Tataouine
US Ben Guerdane - US Monastir
Stade Tunisien - CS Hammam-Lif

Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020

13:00 MKE Ankaragücü - Denizlispor 0-1 *

15:30

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Kasımpaşa SK
Trabzonspor - Kayserispor

18:00 Galatasaray - Antalyaspor

Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020

12:00 Ümraniyespor - BB Erzurumspor 1-0 *

14:30

Balıkesirspor - Osmanlıspor FK
Bursaspor - Hatayspor

17:00 Altınordu FSG - Menemen Belediyespor

