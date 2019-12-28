Fermi i principali campionati europei, fari puntati sabato 28 dicembre 2019 alla Premier League con la ventesima giornata
Sabato 28 dicembre con il calcio inglese a monopolizzare l’attenzione per i risultati del giorno. Infatti si svolge oggi la ventesima giornata della Premier League con diversi match da seguire, ben tre con il supporto del tabellino in tempo reale. Si gioca anche nei campionati minori dall’Arabia Saudita, all’India, dall’Iran all’Irlanda del Nord, Scozia, Marocco e Tunisia. In serata spazio anche alla Liga Profesional in Bolivia. Prima di sfogliare il quadro completo e consultato i link delle partite live oltre che i consigli su pronostici e calcio in televisione, vediamo chi ha già giocato. Sono solo due i campionati da analizzare. Partiamo dall’A-League in Australia con il successo esterno per 3-1 del Wellington Phoenix sul Western United mentre finisce 1-1 tra Newcastle Jets e Brisbane Road. In Bangledesh per la Federation Cup 1-0 del Mohammedan sul Bardhara.
Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi
CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo A
14:00 ZESCO United - Zamalek
CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo B
17:00 Étoile du Sahel - Al-Hilal Omdurman
20:00 Al-Ahly - FC Platinum
CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo C
17:00 USM Alger - Mamelodi Sundowns
20:00 Wydad AC - CA Petróleos Luanda
Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020
13:20 Al Fayha - Al Nassr 1-0 *
13:40 Abha Club - Dhamk Club 0-0 *
15:35 Al Ettifaq - Al Taawoun
15:50 Al Shabab - Al Ahli SFC
17:50 Al Ittihad - Al Fateh
Australia > A-League 2019/2020
07:00 Western United FC - Wellington Phoenix 1-3
09:30 Newcastle United Jets - Brisbane Roar 1-1
Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2019 Clausura
21:00
San José - CD Guabirá
Blooming - Club Aurora
Destroyers - The Strongest
Always Ready - Nacional Potosí
Real Potosí - Sport Boys Warnes
Bolívar - Royal Pari
Jorge Wilstermann - Oriente Petrolero
EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020
15:00
Al Nasr SC - Al Fujairah
Al Khaleej - Al Wasl
Baniyas SC - Al Jazira Club
17:30
Shabab Al Ahli Club - Ittihad Kalba SCC
Al Wahda - Al Ain FC
India > Indian Super League 2019/2020
15:00 Kerala Blasters - NorthEast United FC
India > I-League 2019/2020
14:30 Churchill Brothers - Indian Arrows
Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020
13:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth 1-0 *
16:00
Newcastle United - Everton FC
Southampton FC - Crystal Palace
Watford FC - Aston Villa
18:30
Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United - Leicester City
20:45 Burnley FC - Manchester United
Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020
13:30 Sutton United - Yeovil Town 0-0 *
16:00
AFC Fylde - Stockport County
Aldershot Town - Barnet FC
Boreham Wood - Eastleigh FC
Bromley FC - Dagenham & Redbridge
Chorley FC - Harrogate Town
Ebbsfleet United - Dover Athletic
Halifax Town - Chesterfield FC
Hartlepool United - Barrow AFC
Maidenhead United - Wrexham AFC
Solihull Moors - Notts County
Torquay United - Woking FC
Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020
14:15 Sanat Naft FC - Sepahan FC
12:30 Paykan FC - Tractor Sazi 0-0 *
Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020
16:00
Coleraine FC - Linfield FC
Crusaders FC - Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon FC - Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran Belfast - Ballymena United
Institute FC Drumahoe - Carrick Rangers
Larne FC - Cliftonville FC
Israele > Ligat ha'Al 2019/2020
14:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Hapoel Kfar Saba
16:30 Ironi Kiryat Shmona - Maccabi Haifa
17:30 Hapoel Ra'anana - Hapoel Hadera FC
18:50 Hapoel Be'er Sheva - FC Ashdod
Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020
Ittihad Tanger - Raja Casablanca rinv.
15:00 Difaâ d'el Jadida - Olympique de Safi
Portogallo > Segunda Liga 2019/2020
12:00 FC Penafiel - GD Estoril 1-0 *
18:15 Académica de Coimbra - UD Oliveirense
Scozia > Championship 2019/2020
16:00
Ayr United - Queen Of The South
Dunfermline Athletic - Alloa Athletic
Inverness CT - Arbroath FC
Greenock Morton FC - Partick Thistle
Scozia > League One 2019/2020
16:00
Airdrieonians - Falkirk FC
Dumbarton FC - Stranraer FC
East Fife FC - Raith Rovers
Forfar Athletic - Montrose FC
Peterhead FC - Clyde FC
Tunisia > Ligue 1 2019/2020
14:00
CA Bizertin - US Tataouine
US Ben Guerdane - US Monastir
Stade Tunisien - CS Hammam-Lif
Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020
13:00 MKE Ankaragücü - Denizlispor 0-1 *
15:30
İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Kasımpaşa SK
Trabzonspor - Kayserispor
18:00 Galatasaray - Antalyaspor
Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020
12:00 Ümraniyespor - BB Erzurumspor 1-0 *
14:30
Balıkesirspor - Osmanlıspor FK
Bursaspor - Hatayspor
17:00 Altınordu FSG - Menemen Belediyespor