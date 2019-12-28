Fermi i principali campionati europei, fari puntati sabato 28 dicembre 2019 alla Premier League con la ventesima giornata

Sabato 28 dicembre con il calcio inglese a monopolizzare l’attenzione per i risultati del giorno. Infatti si svolge oggi la ventesima giornata della Premier League con diversi match da seguire, ben tre con il supporto del tabellino in tempo reale. Si gioca anche nei campionati minori dall’Arabia Saudita, all’India, dall’Iran all’Irlanda del Nord, Scozia, Marocco e Tunisia. In serata spazio anche alla Liga Profesional in Bolivia. Prima di sfogliare il quadro completo e consultato i link delle partite live oltre che i consigli su pronostici e calcio in televisione, vediamo chi ha già giocato. Sono solo due i campionati da analizzare. Partiamo dall’A-League in Australia con il successo esterno per 3-1 del Wellington Phoenix sul Western United mentre finisce 1-1 tra Newcastle Jets e Brisbane Road. In Bangledesh per la Federation Cup 1-0 del Mohammedan sul Bardhara.

Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi

CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo A



14:00 ZESCO United - Zamalek



CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo B



17:00 Étoile du Sahel - Al-Hilal Omdurman



20:00 Al-Ahly - FC Platinum



CAF > CAF Champions League 2019/2020 > Gruppo C



17:00 USM Alger - Mamelodi Sundowns



20:00 Wydad AC - CA Petróleos Luanda



Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020



13:20 Al Fayha - Al Nassr 1-0 *



13:40 Abha Club - Dhamk Club 0-0 *



15:35 Al Ettifaq - Al Taawoun



15:50 Al Shabab - Al Ahli SFC



17:50 Al Ittihad - Al Fateh



Australia > A-League 2019/2020



07:00 Western United FC - Wellington Phoenix 1-3



09:30 Newcastle United Jets - Brisbane Roar 1-1



Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2019 Clausura



21:00



San José - CD Guabirá

Blooming - Club Aurora

Destroyers - The Strongest

Always Ready - Nacional Potosí

Real Potosí - Sport Boys Warnes

Bolívar - Royal Pari

Jorge Wilstermann - Oriente Petrolero



EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020



15:00



Al Nasr SC - Al Fujairah

Al Khaleej - Al Wasl

Baniyas SC - Al Jazira Club



17:30



Shabab Al Ahli Club - Ittihad Kalba SCC

Al Wahda - Al Ain FC



India > Indian Super League 2019/2020



15:00 Kerala Blasters - NorthEast United FC



India > I-League 2019/2020



14:30 Churchill Brothers - Indian Arrows



Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020



13:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth 1-0 *



16:00



Newcastle United - Everton FC

Southampton FC - Crystal Palace

Watford FC - Aston Villa



18:30



Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United - Leicester City



20:45 Burnley FC - Manchester United



Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020



13:30 Sutton United - Yeovil Town 0-0 *



16:00



AFC Fylde - Stockport County

Aldershot Town - Barnet FC

Boreham Wood - Eastleigh FC

Bromley FC - Dagenham & Redbridge

Chorley FC - Harrogate Town

Ebbsfleet United - Dover Athletic

Halifax Town - Chesterfield FC

Hartlepool United - Barrow AFC

Maidenhead United - Wrexham AFC

Solihull Moors - Notts County

Torquay United - Woking FC



Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020



14:15 Sanat Naft FC - Sepahan FC



12:30 Paykan FC - Tractor Sazi 0-0 *



Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020



16:00



Coleraine FC - Linfield FC

Crusaders FC - Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon FC - Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran Belfast - Ballymena United

Institute FC Drumahoe - Carrick Rangers

Larne FC - Cliftonville FC



Israele > Ligat ha'Al 2019/2020



14:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Hapoel Kfar Saba



16:30 Ironi Kiryat Shmona - Maccabi Haifa



17:30 Hapoel Ra'anana - Hapoel Hadera FC



18:50 Hapoel Be'er Sheva - FC Ashdod



Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020



Ittihad Tanger - Raja Casablanca rinv.



15:00 Difaâ d'el Jadida - Olympique de Safi



Portogallo > Segunda Liga 2019/2020



12:00 FC Penafiel - GD Estoril 1-0 *



18:15 Académica de Coimbra - UD Oliveirense



Scozia > Championship 2019/2020



16:00



Ayr United - Queen Of The South

Dunfermline Athletic - Alloa Athletic

Inverness CT - Arbroath FC

Greenock Morton FC - Partick Thistle



Scozia > League One 2019/2020



16:00



Airdrieonians - Falkirk FC

Dumbarton FC - Stranraer FC

East Fife FC - Raith Rovers

Forfar Athletic - Montrose FC

Peterhead FC - Clyde FC



Tunisia > Ligue 1 2019/2020



14:00



CA Bizertin - US Tataouine

US Ben Guerdane - US Monastir

Stade Tunisien - CS Hammam-Lif



Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020



13:00 MKE Ankaragücü - Denizlispor 0-1 *



15:30



İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Kasımpaşa SK

Trabzonspor - Kayserispor



18:00 Galatasaray - Antalyaspor



Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020



12:00 Ümraniyespor - BB Erzurumspor 1-0 *



14:30



Balıkesirspor - Osmanlıspor FK

Bursaspor - Hatayspor



17:00 Altınordu FSG - Menemen Belediyespor

