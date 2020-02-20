Europa League, Roma – Gent 1-0: il tabellino della partita

Il tabellino di Roma – Gent
ROMA (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola (69′ Santon), Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Carles Pérez, Pellegrini (78′ Mkhitaryan), Perotti (81′ Kluivert); Dzeko. A disposizione: Fuzato, Mancini, Under, Kalinic. Allenatore: Fonseca
GENT (4-3-1-2): Kaminski; Lustig, Plastun, Ngadeu, Mohammadi; Kumsu (90′ Marreh), Owusu, Odjidja; Bezus (74′ Chakvetadze); David, Depoitre. A disposizione: Coosemans, Castro-Montes, Godeau, Niangbo, Kvilitaia. Allenatore: Thourp
Reti: 12′ Carles Pérez
Assist: –
Ammonizioni: Bezus, Smalling
Espulsioni: –
Recupero: 1′ minuto nel primo tempo, 3′ minuti nel secondo tempo.