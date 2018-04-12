Europa League, Salisburgo – Lazio 4-1: il tabellino
SALISBURGO (4-3-1-2): Walke; Lainer, Ramalho, Čaleta-Car, Ulmer; Haidara, Schlager, Berisha; Yabo (dal 39′ st Minamino); Chan Hwang (dal 33′ st Gulbrandsen), Dabbur. A disposizione: Stankovic, Wolf, Pongracic, Farkas, Mwepu. Allenatore: Rose
LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, de Vrij, Radu; Basta (dal 15′ st Lukaku), Parolo, Leiva (dal 32′ st Nani), Milinkovic-Savic (dal 24′ st Felipe Anderson), Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile. A disposizione: Guerrieri, Caceres, Murgia, Caicedo. Allenatore: Inzaghi.
Reti: al 10′ st Immobile, all’11’ st Dabbur, al 27′ st Haidara, al 29′ st Hwang, al 31′ st Lainer
Ammonizioni: Ulmer, Lucas Leiva, Luiz Felipe, Milinkovic-Savic (dalla panchina), Ramalho, Walke
Recupero: nessuno nel primo tempo, 4 minuti nella ripresa