  1. Home
  2. Risultati calcio live in diretta
  3. Champions League, Zenit – Lipsia 0-2: il tabellino
Champions League Risultati calcio live in diretta

Champions League, Zenit – Lipsia 0-2: il tabellino

Scritto il 5 novembre 2019 at 21:07 da Andrea Ambrosini
0

 

Il tabellino di Zenit – Lipsia

ZENIT (4-3-3): Kerzhakov; Smolnikov (46′ Karavaev), Osorio, Ivanovic (70′ Driussi), Rakitskiy; Ozdoev, Barrios, Douglas Santos; Dzyuba, Azmoun, Yerokhin (85′ Kuzyaev). Allenatore: Semak

LIPSIA (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg (46′ Kampl); Sabitzer, Laimer, Demme, Nkunku (61′ Werner); Poulsen, Forsberg (76′ Haidara). Allenatore: Nagelsmann

STADIO: San Pietroburgo Stadium

Reti: 45’+5 Demme, 63′ Sabitzer

Ammonizioni: Dzyuba, Kuzyaev, Yerokhin (Z) Upamecano (L)

Espulsioni: –

Recupero: 3′ minuti nel primo tempo, 3′ minuti nel secondo tempo.

Articoli correlati