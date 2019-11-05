Champions League, Zenit – Lipsia 0-2: il tabellino

Il tabellino di Zenit – Lipsia
ZENIT (4-3-3): Kerzhakov; Smolnikov (46′ Karavaev), Osorio, Ivanovic (70′ Driussi), Rakitskiy; Ozdoev, Barrios, Douglas Santos; Dzyuba, Azmoun, Yerokhin (85′ Kuzyaev). Allenatore: Semak
LIPSIA (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg (46′ Kampl); Sabitzer, Laimer, Demme, Nkunku (61′ Werner); Poulsen, Forsberg (76′ Haidara). Allenatore: Nagelsmann
STADIO: San Pietroburgo Stadium
Reti: 45’+5 Demme, 63′ Sabitzer
Ammonizioni: Dzyuba, Kuzyaev, Yerokhin (Z) Upamecano (L)
Espulsioni: –
Recupero: 3′ minuti nel primo tempo, 3′ minuti nel secondo tempo.