Champions League, Club Brugge – PSG 0-5: il tabellino

Il tabellino di Club Brugge – Paris Saint Germain
CLUB BRUGGE (3-5-2): Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli; Ketelaere (57′ Okereke), Rits, Vanaken, Diatta, Sobol (80′ Alvarez); Tau, Dennis (76′ Openda). Allenatore: Clement
PSG (4-3-3): Navas; Meunier, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Bernat; Herrera (72′ Diallo), Marquinhos, Verratti; Choupo-Mouting (52′ Mbappé), Icardi (65′ Paredes), Di Maria. Allenatore: Tuchel
STADIO: Jay Breydelstadion
Reti: 7′ e 63′ Icardi, 61′, 79′ e 83′ Mbappé
Ammonizioni: Choupo-Mouting, Katelaere, Verratti, Rits, Meunier
Espulsioni: –
Recupero: 2′ minuti nel primo tempo, 3′ minuti nel secondo tempo.