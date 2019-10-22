  1. Home
Champions League, Club Brugge – PSG 0-5: il tabellino

Scritto il 22 ottobre 2019 at 22:53 da Andrea Ambrosini
Il tabellino di Club Brugge – Paris Saint Germain

CLUB BRUGGE (3-5-2): Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli; Ketelaere (57′ Okereke), Rits, Vanaken, Diatta, Sobol (80′ Alvarez); Tau, Dennis (76′ Openda). Allenatore: Clement

PSG (4-3-3): Navas; Meunier, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Bernat; Herrera (72′ Diallo), Marquinhos, Verratti; Choupo-Mouting (52′ Mbappé), Icardi (65′ Paredes), Di Maria. Allenatore: Tuchel

STADIO: Jay Breydelstadion

Reti: 7′ e 63′ Icardi, 61′, 79′ e 83′ Mbappé

Ammonizioni: Choupo-Mouting, Katelaere, Verratti, Rits, Meunier

Espulsioni: –

Recupero: 2′ minuti nel primo tempo, 3′ minuti nel secondo tempo.

 

