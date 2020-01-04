  1. Home
The Emirates FA Cup, presentazione del terzo turno

Scritto il 4 Gennaio 2020 at 17:15 da Riccardo Zicolella
Tutte le partite del terzo turno della più antica competizione calcistica ufficiale al mondo. Sono due i big match, il primo è Wolverhampton – Manchester United mentre il secondo è Liverpool – Everton

SABATO 4 GENNAIO

  • Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town 13:31
  • Birmingham – Blackburn 13:31
  • Rochdale – Newcastle 13:31
  • Rotherham United – Hull City 13:31
  • Millwall – Newport County 13:31
  • Burnley – Peterborough United 13:31
  • Preston – Norwich City 16:01
  • Brighton – Sheffield 16:01
  • Cardiff – Carlisle 16:01
  • Southampton – Huddersfield 16:01
  • Reading – Blackpol 16:01
  • Watford – Tranmere Rovers 16:01
  • Fulham – Aston Villa 16:01
  • Oxford United – Hartlepool 16:01
  • Brentford – Stoke City 16:01
  • Bournemouth – Luton 18:31
  • Wolverhampton – Manchester United 18:31
  • Fleetwood – Portsmouth 18:31
  • Manchester City – Port Vale 18:31
  • Leicester – Wigan 18.31

DOMENICA 5 GENNAIO

  • Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 15:01
  • Charlton – West Bromwich Albion 15:01
  • Middlesbrough – Tottenham 15:01
  • Sheffield United – Fylde 15:01
  • QPR – Swansea 15:01
  • Burton Albion – Northampton Town 15:01
  • Bristol Rovers – Coventry City 15:01
  • Crystal Palace – Derby County 15:01
  • Crewe Alexandra – Barnsley 15:01
  • Liverpool – Everton 17:01
  • Gillingham – West Ham 19:16
  • Arsenal – Leeds 20:56

