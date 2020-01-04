The Emirates FA Cup, presentazione del terzo turno

Tutte le partite del terzo turno della più antica competizione calcistica ufficiale al mondo. Sono due i big match, il primo è Wolverhampton – Manchester United mentre il secondo è Liverpool – Everton
SABATO 4 GENNAIO
- Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town 13:31
- Birmingham – Blackburn 13:31
- Rochdale – Newcastle 13:31
- Rotherham United – Hull City 13:31
- Millwall – Newport County 13:31
- Burnley – Peterborough United 13:31
- Preston – Norwich City 16:01
- Brighton – Sheffield 16:01
- Cardiff – Carlisle 16:01
- Southampton – Huddersfield 16:01
- Reading – Blackpol 16:01
- Watford – Tranmere Rovers 16:01
- Fulham – Aston Villa 16:01
- Oxford United – Hartlepool 16:01
- Brentford – Stoke City 16:01
- Bournemouth – Luton 18:31
- Wolverhampton – Manchester United 18:31
- Fleetwood – Portsmouth 18:31
- Manchester City – Port Vale 18:31
- Leicester – Wigan 18.31
DOMENICA 5 GENNAIO
- Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 15:01
- Charlton – West Bromwich Albion 15:01
- Middlesbrough – Tottenham 15:01
- Sheffield United – Fylde 15:01
- QPR – Swansea 15:01
- Burton Albion – Northampton Town 15:01
- Bristol Rovers – Coventry City 15:01
- Crystal Palace – Derby County 15:01
- Crewe Alexandra – Barnsley 15:01
- Liverpool – Everton 17:01
- Gillingham – West Ham 19:16
- Arsenal – Leeds 20:56