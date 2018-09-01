Risultati del 1° settembre 2018

I risultati delle partite del 1° settembre 2018

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

17:00 Nimes Paris SG

20:00

Angers – Lilla
20:00 Dijon – Caen
20:00 Guingamp – Tolosa
20:00 Reims – Montpellier
20:00 Strasburgo – Nantes

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

15:30

Augusta – Monchengladbach
Francoforte – Brema
Hoffenheim – Friburgo
Leverkusen Wolfsburg
Norimberga – Magonza
18:30 Stoccarda – Bayern

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

13:30 Leicester – Liverpool

16:00

Brighton – Fulham
Chelsea – Bournemouth
Crystal Palace – Southampton
Everton – Huddersfield
West Ham – Wolves
18:30 Manchester City – Newcastle

ITALIA: Serie A

18:00 Bologna – Inter
20:30 Parma – Juventus

ITALIA: Serie B

18:00

Carpi – Cittadella
Cosenza – Verona
Padova – Venezia
Spezia – Brescia

OLANDA: Eredivisie

18:30 Venlo – Heerenveen
19:45 Excelsior – Den Haag
19:45 PSV – Willem II
20:45 Sittard – Utrecht

SPAGNA: LaLiga

18:30 Celta Vigo Atl. Madrid
18:30 Posticipata Vallecano – Ath. Bilbao
20:45 Real Madrid Leganes

ARGENTINA: Superliga

00:00 Argentinos Jrs – Lanus 2-0
02:00 San Martin S.J. – Huracan 1-2
18:15 Defensa y Justicia – Belgrano
20:30 Banfield – Patronato
22:45 Talleres Cordoba – Godoy Cruz

BRASILE: Serie A

21:00 Gremio – Botafogo RJ
21:00 Vitoria – America MG

INGHILTERRA: Championship

16:00

Birmingham QPR
Brentford – Nottingham
Hull – Derby
Preston – Bolton
Reading Sheffield Wed
Sheffield Utd – Aston Villa
West Brom – Stoke
Wigan – Rotherham
18:30 Millwall Swansea

ITALIA: Coppa Italia Serie C

20:30 Siracusa – Reggina 1914

PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga

17:30 Belenenses – Setubal
20:00 Santa Clara – Boavista
22:00 Sporting – Feirense

RUSSIA: Premier League

13:00 Samara – Anzhi
15:30 CSKA Mosca – Ural
18:00 Krasnodar – Lok. Mosca

SPAGNA: LaLiga2

16:00 Lugo – Numancia
18:00 Elche – Reus Deportiu
18:00 Saragozza – Las Palmas
19:00 Cadice – R. Oviedo
20:30 Tenerife – La Coruna

TURCHIA: Super Lig

18:15 Akhisar Belediye – Sivasspor
18:15 Fenerbahce – Kayserispor
20:45 Alanyaspor – Goztepe
20:45 Trabzonspor – Galatasaray

USA: MLS

22:00 Seattle Sounders Sporting Kansas City

USA: USL

01:00 New York Red Bulls 2 – Ottawa Fury 1-0
01:30 Louisville City – Charleston 2-2
02:00 Toronto FC 2 – Atlanta United 2   1-2

