Marina Denegri
Risultati del 18 agosto 2018

I risultati delle partite del 18 agosto 2018

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

17:00 Guingamp Paris SG

20:00

Amiens – Montpellier
Caen – Nizza
Dijon – Nantes
Monaco – Lilla
Rennes – Angers

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

13:30 Cardiff – Newcastle

16:00

Everton – Southampton
Leicester – Wolves
Tottenham – Fulham
West Ham – Bournemouth

18:30 Chelsea – Arsenal

ITALIA: Serie A

18:00 ChievoVerona- Juventus
20:30 Lazio-Napoli

OLANDA: Eredivisie

18:30 Breda – Graafschap
18:30 Venlo-  Ajax
20:45 Heracles – Den Haag
20:45 Sittard – PSV

SPAGNA: LaLiga

18:15 Celta Vigo – Espanyol
20:15 Villarreal – Real Sociedad
22:15 Barcellona – Alaves

ARGENTINA: Superliga

00:00 Talleres Cordoba – Rosario
02:00 Newells Old Boys – Independiente
18:15 Defensa y Justicia – Atl. Tucuman
20:30 Banfield – Gimnasia L.P.
22:45 Argentinos Jrs – Godoy Cruz

BELGIO: Jupiler League

18:00 Lokeren – St. Liege
20:00 Cercle Brugge – Waregem
20:00 Waasland-Beveren – St. Truiden
20:30 Kortrijk – Oostende

BRASILE: Serie A

21:00 Santos – Sport Recife

INGHILTERRA: Championship

16:00

Bristol City – Middlesbrough
Hull –  Blackburn
Ipswich – Aston Villa
Leeds – Rotherham
Millwall – Derby
Reading – Bolton
Sheffield – Utd Norwich
West Brom – QPR
Wigan – Nottingham

18:30 Preston – Stoke

MONDO: Amichevoli per Club

11:30 R. Union (Esp) – R. Sociedad B (Esp)
17:30 Pordenone (Ita) – Venezia (Ita)
18:00 Foggia (Ita) – Ascoli (Ita)
18:30 Burgos (Esp) – UD Logrones (Esp)
19:00 UCAM Murcia (Esp) – Al Feiha (Sau)
19:30 Primorje (Ita) – Triestina (Ita)
20:00 Panathinaikos (Gre) – Levadiakos (Gre)

PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga

17:30 Chaves – Portimonense
20:00 Boavista – Benfica
22:00 Sporting – Setubal

SPAGNA: LaLiga2

19:00 Elche – Granada
19:30 Lugo – Malaga
20:30 Alcorcon – Gijon
22:00 Cordoba – Numancia

TURCHIA: Super Lig

18:15 Bursaspor – Kayserispor
20:45 Antalyaspor – Konyaspor
20:45 Yeni Malatyaspor – Fenerbahce

USA: MLS

22:00 Seattle Sounders Los Angeles Galaxy

USA: USL

20:00 Ottawa Fury – Indy Eleven

 

