Risultati del 18 agosto 2018

I risultati delle partite del 18 agosto 2018
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
17:00 Guingamp Paris SG
20:00
Amiens – Montpellier
Caen – Nizza
Dijon – Nantes
Monaco – Lilla
Rennes – Angers
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
13:30 Cardiff – Newcastle
16:00
Everton – Southampton
Leicester – Wolves
Tottenham – Fulham
West Ham – Bournemouth
18:30 Chelsea – Arsenal
ITALIA: Serie A
18:00 ChievoVerona- Juventus
20:30 Lazio-Napoli
OLANDA: Eredivisie
18:30 Breda – Graafschap
18:30 Venlo- Ajax
20:45 Heracles – Den Haag
20:45 Sittard – PSV
SPAGNA: LaLiga
18:15 Celta Vigo – Espanyol
20:15 Villarreal – Real Sociedad
22:15 Barcellona – Alaves
ARGENTINA: Superliga
00:00 Talleres Cordoba – Rosario
02:00 Newells Old Boys – Independiente
18:15 Defensa y Justicia – Atl. Tucuman
20:30 Banfield – Gimnasia L.P.
22:45 Argentinos Jrs – Godoy Cruz
BELGIO: Jupiler League
18:00 Lokeren – St. Liege
20:00 Cercle Brugge – Waregem
20:00 Waasland-Beveren – St. Truiden
20:30 Kortrijk – Oostende
BRASILE: Serie A
21:00 Santos – Sport Recife
INGHILTERRA: Championship
16:00
Bristol City – Middlesbrough
Hull – Blackburn
Ipswich – Aston Villa
Leeds – Rotherham
Millwall – Derby
Reading – Bolton
Sheffield – Utd Norwich
West Brom – QPR
Wigan – Nottingham
18:30 Preston – Stoke
MONDO: Amichevoli per Club
11:30 R. Union (Esp) – R. Sociedad B (Esp)
17:30 Pordenone (Ita) – Venezia (Ita)
18:00 Foggia (Ita) – Ascoli (Ita)
18:30 Burgos (Esp) – UD Logrones (Esp)
19:00 UCAM Murcia (Esp) – Al Feiha (Sau)
19:30 Primorje (Ita) – Triestina (Ita)
20:00 Panathinaikos (Gre) – Levadiakos (Gre)
PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga
17:30 Chaves – Portimonense
20:00 Boavista – Benfica
22:00 Sporting – Setubal
SPAGNA: LaLiga2
19:00 Elche – Granada
19:30 Lugo – Malaga
20:30 Alcorcon – Gijon
22:00 Cordoba – Numancia
TURCHIA: Super Lig
18:15 Bursaspor – Kayserispor
20:45 Antalyaspor – Konyaspor
20:45 Yeni Malatyaspor – Fenerbahce
USA: MLS
22:00 Seattle Sounders Los Angeles Galaxy
USA: USL
20:00 Ottawa Fury – Indy Eleven