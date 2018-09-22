Risultati delle partite del 22 settembre 2018
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
17:00
Lilla – Nantes
Angers – Tolosa
Montpellier- Nizza
Reims – Dijon
St. Etienne – Caen
Strasburgo – Amiens
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
15:30
Augusta – Brema
Hertha – Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim – Dortmund
Norimberga HannoverWolfsburg Friburgo
18:30 Schalke Bayern
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
13:30 Fulham – Watford
16:00
Burnley – Bournemouth
Cardiff Manchester City- Crystal Palace Newcastle
Leicester Huddersfield
Liverpool – Southampton
Manchester Utd – Wolves
18:30 Brighton – Tottenham
ITALIA: Serie A
15:00 Parma – Cagliari
18:00 Fiorentina – Spal
20:30 Sampdoria – Inter
ITALIA: Serie B
15:00
Carpi – Brescia
Crotone – Verona
Lecce – Venezia
Palermo – Perugia
Pescara – Foggia
Spezia – Cittadella
18:00 Cosenza – Livorno
OLANDA: Eredivisie
18:30 Sittard – Willem II
19:45 Excelsior – Heerenveen
19:45 Venlo – Breda
20:45 Vitesse – Den Haag
SPAGNA: LaLiga
13:00 Vallecano Alaves
16:15 Celta Vigo Valladolid
16:15 Eibar Leganes
18:30 Getafe Atl. Madrid
20:45 Real Madrid Espanyol
ARGENTINA: Superliga
00:00 San Lorenzo – Patronato
02:00 Colon – Godoy Cruz
18:15 Newells Old Boys – Lanus
20:30 Talleres Cordoba – Velez Sarsfield
22:45 Defensa y Justicia – Estudiantes
BRASILE: Serie A
21:00 Sao Paulo – America MG
INGHILTERRA: Championship
16:00
Aston Villa – Sheffield Wed
Derby – Brentford
Ipswich – Bolton
Leeds – Birmingham
Middlesbrough – Swansea
Nottingham – Rotherham
Reading – Hull
Sheffield Utd – Preston
Stoke – Blackburn
West Brom – Millwall
18:30 QPR – Norwich
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo A
20:30 Piacenza – Pontedera
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo B
20:45 Rimini – Triestina
ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo C
16:30 Cavese – Virtus Francavilla
18:30
Reggina 1914 – Bisceglie
Sicula Leonzio – Matera
Vibonese – Trapani
20:30 Potenza – Monopoli
20:30 Rieti – Casertana
ITALIA: Primavera 1
11:00 Empoli U19 – Napoli U19
13:00 Sampdoria U19 – Inter U19
15:00 Fiorentina U19 – Udinese U19
15:00 Sassuolo U19 – Chievo U19
ITALIA: Primavera 2
11:00 Frosinone U19 – Cosenza U19
11:00 Salernitana U19 – Parma U19
15:00
Ascoli U19 – Crotone U19
Brescia U19 – Bologna U19
Cittadella U19 – Cremonese U19
Lazio U19 – Pescara U19
Lecce U19 – Foggia U19
Livorno U19 – Perugia U19
Spal U19 – Carpi U19
Venezia U19 – Padova U19
16:00 SRF Verona U19 – Spezia U19
ITALIA: Serie A Women
15:00
ASD Verona D – Florentia D
Bari D – Milan D
Sassuolo D – Roma D
Tavagnacco D – Orobica D
PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga
17:30 Santa Clara – Rio Ave
20:00 Maritimo – Belenenses
22:00 Setubal – FC Porto
SPAGNA: LaLiga2
16:00 Osasuna – Gijon
18:00 Rayo Majadahonda – Extremadura UD
18:00 Saragozza – Lugo
20:30 Cordoba – Tenerife
TURCHIA: Super Lig
12:30 Yeni Malatyaspor – Rizespor
15:00 Kayserispor – Konyaspor
18:00 Trabzonspor – Goztepe
USA: MLS
21:30 Los Angeles FC – San Jose Earthquakes
23:00 New York Red Bulls Toronto FC
USA: USL
01:00 Atlanta United 2 – North Carolina 1-6
21:00 Bethlehem – Toronto FC 2