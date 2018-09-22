Risultati delle partite del 22 settembre 2018

Marina Denegri
FRANCIA: Ligue 1

17:00

Lilla – Nantes
Angers – Tolosa
Montpellier-  Nizza
Reims – Dijon
St. Etienne – Caen
Strasburgo – Amiens

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

15:30

Augusta – Brema
Hertha – Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim – Dortmund
Norimberga HannoverWolfsburg Friburgo
18:30 Schalke Bayern

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

13:30 Fulham – Watford

16:00

Burnley – Bournemouth
Cardiff Manchester City- Crystal Palace Newcastle
Leicester Huddersfield
Liverpool – Southampton
Manchester Utd – Wolves
18:30 Brighton – Tottenham

ITALIA: Serie A

15:00 Parma – Cagliari
18:00 Fiorentina – Spal
20:30 Sampdoria –  Inter

ITALIA: Serie B

15:00

Carpi – Brescia
Crotone – Verona
Lecce – Venezia
Palermo – Perugia
Pescara – Foggia
Spezia – Cittadella
18:00 Cosenza – Livorno

OLANDA: Eredivisie

18:30 Sittard – Willem II
19:45 Excelsior – Heerenveen
19:45 Venlo – Breda
20:45 Vitesse – Den Haag

SPAGNA: LaLiga

13:00 Vallecano Alaves
16:15 Celta Vigo Valladolid
16:15 Eibar Leganes
18:30 Getafe Atl. Madrid
20:45 Real Madrid Espanyol

ARGENTINA: Superliga

00:00 San Lorenzo – Patronato
02:00 Colon – Godoy Cruz
18:15 Newells Old Boys – Lanus
20:30 Talleres Cordoba – Velez Sarsfield
22:45 Defensa y Justicia – Estudiantes

BRASILE: Serie A

21:00 Sao Paulo – America MG

INGHILTERRA: Championship

16:00

Aston Villa – Sheffield Wed
Derby – Brentford
Ipswich – Bolton
Leeds – Birmingham
Middlesbrough – Swansea
Nottingham – Rotherham
Reading – Hull
Sheffield Utd – Preston
Stoke – Blackburn
West Brom – Millwall

18:30 QPR – Norwich

ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo A

20:30 Piacenza – Pontedera

ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo B

20:45 Rimini – Triestina

ITALIA: Serie C – Gruppo C

16:30 Cavese – Virtus Francavilla

18:30

Reggina 1914 – Bisceglie
Sicula Leonzio – Matera
Vibonese – Trapani

20:30 Potenza – Monopoli
20:30 Rieti – Casertana

ITALIA: Primavera 1

11:00 Empoli U19 – Napoli U19
13:00 Sampdoria U19 – Inter U19
15:00 Fiorentina U19 – Udinese U19
15:00 Sassuolo U19 – Chievo U19

ITALIA: Primavera 2

11:00 Frosinone U19 – Cosenza U19
11:00 Salernitana U19 – Parma U19

15:00

Ascoli U19 – Crotone U19
Brescia U19 – Bologna U19
Cittadella U19 – Cremonese U19
Lazio U19 – Pescara U19
Lecce U19 – Foggia U19
Livorno U19 – Perugia U19
Spal U19 – Carpi U19
Venezia U19 – Padova U19
16:00 SRF Verona U19 – Spezia U19

ITALIA: Serie A Women

15:00

ASD Verona D – Florentia D
Bari D – Milan D
Sassuolo D – Roma D
Tavagnacco D – Orobica D

PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga

17:30 Santa Clara – Rio Ave
20:00 Maritimo – Belenenses
22:00 Setubal – FC Porto

SPAGNA: LaLiga2

16:00 Osasuna – Gijon
18:00 Rayo Majadahonda – Extremadura UD
18:00 Saragozza – Lugo
20:30 Cordoba – Tenerife

TURCHIA: Super Lig

12:30 Yeni Malatyaspor – Rizespor
15:00 Kayserispor – Konyaspor
18:00 Trabzonspor – Goztepe

USA: MLS

21:30 Los Angeles FC – San Jose Earthquakes
23:00 New York Red Bulls Toronto FC

USA: USL

01:00 Atlanta United 2 – North Carolina  1-6
21:00 Bethlehem – Toronto FC 2

