Risultati calcio del 27 aprile 2018

Da
Marina Denegri
-

Risultati calcio del 27 aprile 2018
I risultati delle partite del 27 aprile 2018

AUSTRIA: Erste Liga

A. Lustenau 1 – 2 Innsbruck
BW Linz 0 – 2 Kapfenberg
Ried 1 – 0 Liefering
Wattens 2 – 0 FAC Wien
Hartberg 2 – 1 Neustadt

CROAZIA: 1. HNL

Istra 1961 2 – 4 Zapresic

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

Montpellier 0 – 1 St. Etienne

FRANCIA: Ligue 2

Bourg Peronnas 2 – 4 Brest
Chateauroux 1 – 2 Auxerre
GFC Ajaccio 1 – 0 Orleans
Le Havre 2 – 0 AC Ajaccio
Nancy 3 – 1 Tours
Quevilly Rouen 2 – 2 Valenciennes
Reims 3 – 1 Niort
Sochaux 0 – 2 Lorient

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

Hoffenheim 3 – 1 Hannover

 

IRLANDA: Premier Division

Cork City 1 – 0 Dundalk
Bray 0 – 1 Limerick
Derry City 0 – 0 Shamrock Rovers
St. Patricks 2 – 2 Bohemians
Waterford 1 – 1 Sligo Rovers

ITALIA: Serie B

Venezia 3 – 0 Palermo
Bari 1 – 0 Entella

ITALIA: Primavera 1

Inter U19 1 – 3 Lazio U19  (1 – 1)

POLONIA: Ekstraklasa – Play-Offs Championship

Legia 3 – 1 Korona

PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga

Guimaraes 1 – 0 Moreirense

SPAGNA: LaLiga

Levante 2 – 1 Siviglia

SUD AMERICA: Copa Libertadores

Cruzeiro (Bra) 7 – 0 U. De Chile (Chi)
River Plate (Arg) 2 – 1 Emelec (Ecu)
Junior (Col) 1 – 0 A. Lima (Per)
Penarol (Uru) 2 – 0 Libertad (Par)
Vasco (Bra) 1 – 1 Racing Club (Arg)

SVEZIA: Allsvenskan

AIK Stockholm 2 – 0 Sirius

TURCHIA: Super Lig

Goztepe 5 – 0 Karabukspor

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRI ARTICOLI DELL'AUTORE