Risultati calcio del 27 aprile 2018

I risultati delle partite del 27 aprile 2018
AUSTRIA: Erste Liga
A. Lustenau 1 – 2 Innsbruck
BW Linz 0 – 2 Kapfenberg
Ried 1 – 0 Liefering
Wattens 2 – 0 FAC Wien
Hartberg 2 – 1 Neustadt
CROAZIA: 1. HNL
Istra 1961 2 – 4 Zapresic
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 – 1 St. Etienne
FRANCIA: Ligue 2
Bourg Peronnas 2 – 4 Brest
Chateauroux 1 – 2 Auxerre
GFC Ajaccio 1 – 0 Orleans
Le Havre 2 – 0 AC Ajaccio
Nancy 3 – 1 Tours
Quevilly Rouen 2 – 2 Valenciennes
Reims 3 – 1 Niort
Sochaux 0 – 2 Lorient
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
Hoffenheim 3 – 1 Hannover
IRLANDA: Premier Division
Cork City 1 – 0 Dundalk
Bray 0 – 1 Limerick
Derry City 0 – 0 Shamrock Rovers
St. Patricks 2 – 2 Bohemians
Waterford 1 – 1 Sligo Rovers
ITALIA: Serie B
Venezia 3 – 0 Palermo
Bari 1 – 0 Entella
ITALIA: Primavera 1
Inter U19 1 – 3 Lazio U19 (1 – 1)
POLONIA: Ekstraklasa – Play-Offs Championship
Legia 3 – 1 Korona
PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga
Guimaraes 1 – 0 Moreirense
SPAGNA: LaLiga
Levante 2 – 1 Siviglia
SUD AMERICA: Copa Libertadores
Cruzeiro (Bra) 7 – 0 U. De Chile (Chi)
River Plate (Arg) 2 – 1 Emelec (Ecu)
Junior (Col) 1 – 0 A. Lima (Per)
Penarol (Uru) 2 – 0 Libertad (Par)
Vasco (Bra) 1 – 1 Racing Club (Arg)
SVEZIA: Allsvenskan
AIK Stockholm 2 – 0 Sirius
TURCHIA: Super Lig
Goztepe 5 – 0 Karabukspor