Risultati del 25 agosto 2018

Da
Marina Denegri
-

I risultati delle partite del 25 agosto 2018

FRANCIA: Ligue 1

17:00 Paris SG Angers

20:00

Amiens Reims
Montpellier St. Etienne
Nantes Caen
Nizza Dijon
Tolosa Nimes

GERMANIA: Bundesliga

15:30

Brema Hannover
Dusseldorf Augusta
Friburgo Francoforte
Hertha Norimberga
Wolfsburg Schalke

18:30 Monchengladbach Leverkusen

INGHILTERRA: Premier League

13:30 Wolves Manchester City

16:00

Arsenal – West Ham
Bournemouth Everton
Huddersfield Cardiff
Southampton Leicester

18:30 Liverpool Brighton

ITALIA: Serie A

18:00 Juventus Lazio
20:30 Napoli Milan

ITALIA: Serie B

18:00

Cremonese – Pescara
Salernitana – Palermo
Venezia – Spezia

OLANDA: Eredivisie

18:30 Ajax FC Emmen
18:30 Graafschap Groningen
20:45 Breda – Excelsior
20:45 Zwolle – PSV

SPAGNA: LaLiga

18:15 Alaves – Betis
20:15 Atl. Madrid – Vallecano
22:15 Valladolid – Barcellona

ARGENTINA: Superliga

00:00 Belgrano – Estudiantes 2-1
00:00 Patronato – Racing Club 0-3
02:15 Atl. Tucuman – Colon 2-1
02:15 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia 0-1
20:30 Gimnasia L.P. – Talleres Cordoba
22:45 Tigre – San Martin S.J.

BELGIO: Jupiler League

18:00 St. Liege – St. Truiden
20:00 Antwerp – Cercle Brugge
20:00 Mouscron – Eupen
20:30 Charleroi – Kortrijk

BRASILE: Serie A

21:00 Santos – Bahia

CROAZIA: 1. HNL

17:30 Gorica – Rudes
21:00 Din. Zagabria – Lok. Zagreb

GRECIA: Super League

18:15 Panetolikos – Atromitos
18:15 PAOK – Asteras T.
20:30 AEK – Giannina
20:30 Smyrnis – AEL Larissa

INGHILTERRA: Championship

16:00

Aston Villa Reading
Blackburn – Brentford
Bolton – Sheffield Utd
Derby – Preston
Norwich – Leeds
QPR – Wigan
Sheffield Wed Ipswich
Stoke – Hull
Swansea Bristol City

18:30 Nottingham – Birmingham

MESSICO: Primera División – Apertura

04:00 Atlas – Guadalajara 0-1

PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga

17:30 Portimonense – Santa Clara
20:00 Benfica – Sporting
22:00 FC Porto – Guimaraes

RUSSIA: Premier League

13:00 Ural – Akhmat Grozny
15:30 Kazan – CSKA Mosca
18:00 Sp. Mosca – Din. Mosca

SPAGNA: LaLiga2

19:00 Numancia – Cadice
19:00 Reus Deportiu – Saragozza
20:30 Las Palmas – Albacete
22:00 Cordoba – R. Oviedo

TURCHIA: Super Lig

18:15 Ankaragucu – Trabzonspor
20:45 Goztepe – Fenerbahce
20:45 Kayserispor – Yeni Malatyaspor

USA: MLS

02:00 Orlando City – Atlanta United 1-2
04:30 Los Angeles Galaxy – Los Angeles FC 1-1

 

