Risultati calcio live 14 febbraio 2020: anticipi in Italia, Inghilterra, Spagna

Scritto il 14 Febbraio 2020 at 14 Febbraio 2020 da Direttore L'Opinionista
risultati del venerdi

Tra i campionati in evidenza il 14 febbraio quello di Serie B così come la Premier League, Bundesliga e Liga tutti con le gare anticipo della giornata

Venerdì 14 febbraio con i campionati europei in evidenza. Giornata di anticipi in Serie B con Pescara – Cittadella ma anche nei altri principali dalla Premier League alla Liga, dalla Bundesliga alla Ligue 1 o Eerste Divisie. Ben quattro gli incontri che seguiremo in diretta, tutti in programma nella serata. Prima di vedere nel dettaglio i risultati in tempo reale della giornata odierna, spazio alle squadre che sono già scese in campo. Partiamo dalla Coppa del Brasile che ha visto il successo dell’Afogados de Igazeira sull’Acreano 3-0 mentre finisce 2-2 tra Sao Raimundo RR e Cruzeiro. Nella Coppa Sudamericana 2-0 del Cusco sull’A. Italiano e 1-0 dell’Independiente sul Fortaleza. In Costarica 3-3 tra Zeledon e Santos DG mentre nell’A-League australiana 2-0 dell’Adelaide United sul Central Coast Mariners.

ELENCO DELLE PARTITE CHE SEGUIREMO IN DIRETTA LIVE SU CALCIOMAGAZINE:

PRONOSTICI PER OGGI E CALCIO IN TV

Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi

[AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA]



*: partita in corso di svolgimento

FIFA > Amichevoli 2020 > febbraio

Myanmar - Oman

FIFA > Freundschaft Vereine 2020 > Kalenderwoche

14:00

SV Ried - FK Dukla Praha
SSV Ulm 1846 - Austria Lustenau

14:30 Strømsgodset IF - FK Bodø/Glimt

18:00 SV Horn - FC Mauerwerk

18:30 Austria Wien (A) - SK Austria Klagenfurt

19:00 FC Liefering - TSV 1860 München

19:10 FC Juniors OÖ - Floridsdorfer AC

CONMEBOL > Copa Libertadores 2020 > 2. Giornata

01:30 Sporting Cristal - Barcelona 2-1

CONMEBOL > Copa Sudamericana 2020 > 1. Giornata

01:30

Cusco FC - Audax Italiano 2-0
Independiente - Fortaleza 1-0

Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020

13:30 Al Adalah - Al Taawoun

16:25 Al Shabab - Al Nassr

18:25 Al Wehda - Al Ahli SFC

Australia > A-League 2019/2020

09:30 Adelaide United - Central Coast Mariners 2-0

Belgio > Eerste klasse A 2019/2020

20:30 AS Eupen - KAA Gent

Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2020 Apertura

01:00 Jorge Wilstermann - Real Santa Cruz 0-0

Brasile > Copa do Nordeste 2020 Fase de Grupos

00:00 Santa Cruz - PE - ABC - RN 1-0

Bulgaria > Parva Liga 2019/2020

16:00 Tsarsko Selo Sofia - Vitosha Bistritsa

Cipro > First Division 2019/2020

18:00 Ethnikos Achna - Olympiakos Nikosia

Colombia > Primera B 2020 Apertura

01:40 Unión Magdalena - Deportes Quindío 1-1

Costa Rica > Primera División 2019/2020 Clausura

01:00 Municipal Pérez Zeledón - Santos de Guápiles 3-3

Croazia > 1. HNL 2019/2020

18:00 Lokomotiva Zagreb - NK Istra 1961

Danimarca > Superliga 2019/2020

19:00 Esbjerg fB - FC Copenaghen

EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020

15:30 Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Ain FC

Ecuador > Serie A 2020 Primera Etapa

21:00 Independiente del Valle - Mushuc Runa

Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020

19:15 Al-Ahly - Al-Masry Club

Francia > Ligue 1 2019/2020

20:45 AS Monaco - Montpellier HSC

Francia > Ligue 2 2019/2020

20:00

AJ Auxerre - FC Chambly
Paris FC - Le Havre AC
Valenciennes FC - FC Sochaux
Grenoble Foot 38 - Chamois Niortais
Le Mans FC - Rodez AF
SM Caen - ESTAC Troyes
US Orléans - AC Ajaccio

Francia > National 2019/2020

18:00 FC Villefranche Beaujolais - Red Star FC

20:00

FC Bastia-Borgo - US Boulogne
Le Puy Foot 43 - GFC Ajaccio
Pau FC - SC Toulon
Stade Laval - AS Béziers
US Avranches - SO Cholet
US Concarneau - AS Lyon-Duchère
US Créteil-Lusitanos - US Quevilly-Rouen
USL Dunkerque - FC Bourg-Péronnas

Francia > National 2 Groupe D 2019/2020

20:00 Marignane Gignac - Nîmes Olympique (CFA)

Galles > Premier League 2020 Championship

20:45 Connah's Quay Nomads - Caernarfon Town

21:00 Bala Town - The New Saints

Galles > Premier League 2020 Relegation

20:45 Aberystwyth Town - Airbus UK

Germania > Bundesliga 2019/2020

20:30 Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Francoforte

Germania > 2. Bundesliga 2019/2020

18:30

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - 1. FC Nürnberg
FC St. Pauli - Dynamo Dresden

Germania > 3. Liga 2019/2020

19:00 Preußen Münster - Würzburger Kickers

Germania > Regionalliga Nord 2019/2020

18:30 FC St. Pauli II - VfB Lübeck

Germania > Regionalliga Nordost 2019/2020

19:00 Hertha BSC II - ZFC Meuselwitz

Germania > Regionalliga West 2019/2020

19:00 Fortuna Düsseldorf II - Borussia Dortmund II

19:30

Bor. Mönchengladbach II - Bonner SC
Fortuna Köln - SV Lippstadt 08

Germania > Femminile Bundesliga 2019/2020

19:15 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Wolfsburg

Grecia > Super League 2 2019/2020

15:00 Ergotelis - Apollon Larisa

India > Indian Super League 2019/2020

15:00 Odisha FC - NorthEast United FC

India > I-League 2019/2020

12:30 Mohun Bagan - NEROCA FC 0-0 *

Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020

21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City

Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020

20:45 Hull City - Swansea City

Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 1 2019/2020

20:00

Blackburn Rovers U23 - Southampton FC U23
Brighton & Hove Albion U23 - Manchester City U23
Leicester City U23 - Tottenham Hotspur U23

Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 2 2019/2020

20:00

Fulham FC U23 - Aston Villa U23
Manchester United U23 - Swansea City U23
Newcastle United U23 - Sunderland AFC U23

Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020

12:30 Tractor Sazi - Saipa FC 0-0 *

13:00

Nassaji Mazandaran - Pars Jonoubi Jam
Paykan FC - Foolad FC

13:30 Sanat Naft FC - Gol Gohar FC

13:45 Shahin Bushehr FC - Machine Sazi

Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020

20:45

Ballymena United - Linfield FC
Dungannon Swifts - Larne FC
Glentoran Belfast - Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town - Institute FC Drumahoe

Italia > Serie B 2019/2020

21:00 Pescara - Cittadella

Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020

17:00 Ittihad Tanger - FUS de Rabat

19:00 Mouloudia Oujda - Rapide Oued Zem

Messico > Liga de Ascenso 2019/2020 Clausura

03:30 Correcaminos UAT - TM Fútbol Club 1-0

Messico > Premier de Ascenso 2019/2020

Cruz Azul Hidalgo - Albinegros Orizaba non disputa

Olanda > Eerste Divisie 2019/2020

20:00

FC Volendam - SC Telstar
FC Eindhoven - Jong PSV
FC Den Bosch - FC Utrecht (J)
TOP Oss - FC Dordrecht
SBV Excelsior - AZ Alkmaar (J)
De Graafschap - Roda JC Kerkrade
NEC Nijmegen - Helmond Sport
Almere City FC - SC Cambuur

Peru > Primera División 2020 Apertura

21:00 Cienciano - Llacuabamba

Portogallo > Primeira Liga 2019/2020

21:30 Vitória Setúbal - Gil Vicente

Romania > Liga 1 2019/2020

16:30 Chindia Târgoviște - FC Voluntari

19:00 CFR Cluj - FC Viitorul Constanța

Scozia > Championship 2019/2020

20:05 Alloa Athletic - Dundee United

Spagna > Primera División 2019/2020

21:00 Valencia CF - Atlético Madrid

Spagna > Segunda División 2019/2020

21:00 Deportivo La Coruña - Girona FC

Sudafrica > Premier Soccer League 2019/2020

19:00 Stellenbosch FC - SuperSport United

Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020

18:00 İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Beşiktaş

Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020

17:00 Altınordu FSG - Osmanlıspor FK

Venezuela > Primera División 2020

20:30 Yaracuyanos FC - Mineros de Guayana

