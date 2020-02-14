Tra i campionati in evidenza il 14 febbraio quello di Serie B così come la Premier League, Bundesliga e Liga tutti con le gare anticipo della giornata
Venerdì 14 febbraio con i campionati europei in evidenza. Giornata di anticipi in Serie B con Pescara – Cittadella ma anche nei altri principali dalla Premier League alla Liga, dalla Bundesliga alla Ligue 1 o Eerste Divisie. Ben quattro gli incontri che seguiremo in diretta, tutti in programma nella serata. Prima di vedere nel dettaglio i risultati in tempo reale della giornata odierna, spazio alle squadre che sono già scese in campo. Partiamo dalla Coppa del Brasile che ha visto il successo dell’Afogados de Igazeira sull’Acreano 3-0 mentre finisce 2-2 tra Sao Raimundo RR e Cruzeiro. Nella Coppa Sudamericana 2-0 del Cusco sull’A. Italiano e 1-0 dell’Independiente sul Fortaleza. In Costarica 3-3 tra Zeledon e Santos DG mentre nell’A-League australiana 2-0 dell’Adelaide United sul Central Coast Mariners.
FIFA > Amichevoli 2020 > febbraio
Myanmar - Oman
FIFA > Freundschaft Vereine 2020 > Kalenderwoche
14:00
SV Ried - FK Dukla Praha
SSV Ulm 1846 - Austria Lustenau
14:30 Strømsgodset IF - FK Bodø/Glimt
18:00 SV Horn - FC Mauerwerk
18:30 Austria Wien (A) - SK Austria Klagenfurt
19:00 FC Liefering - TSV 1860 München
19:10 FC Juniors OÖ - Floridsdorfer AC
CONMEBOL > Copa Libertadores 2020 > 2. Giornata
01:30 Sporting Cristal - Barcelona 2-1
CONMEBOL > Copa Sudamericana 2020 > 1. Giornata
01:30
Cusco FC - Audax Italiano 2-0
Independiente - Fortaleza 1-0
Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020
13:30 Al Adalah - Al Taawoun
16:25 Al Shabab - Al Nassr
18:25 Al Wehda - Al Ahli SFC
Australia > A-League 2019/2020
09:30 Adelaide United - Central Coast Mariners 2-0
Belgio > Eerste klasse A 2019/2020
20:30 AS Eupen - KAA Gent
Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2020 Apertura
01:00 Jorge Wilstermann - Real Santa Cruz 0-0
Brasile > Copa do Nordeste 2020 Fase de Grupos
00:00 Santa Cruz - PE - ABC - RN 1-0
Bulgaria > Parva Liga 2019/2020
16:00 Tsarsko Selo Sofia - Vitosha Bistritsa
Cipro > First Division 2019/2020
18:00 Ethnikos Achna - Olympiakos Nikosia
Colombia > Primera B 2020 Apertura
01:40 Unión Magdalena - Deportes Quindío 1-1
Costa Rica > Primera División 2019/2020 Clausura
01:00 Municipal Pérez Zeledón - Santos de Guápiles 3-3
Croazia > 1. HNL 2019/2020
18:00 Lokomotiva Zagreb - NK Istra 1961
Danimarca > Superliga 2019/2020
19:00 Esbjerg fB - FC Copenaghen
EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020
15:30 Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Ain FC
Ecuador > Serie A 2020 Primera Etapa
21:00 Independiente del Valle - Mushuc Runa
Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020
19:15 Al-Ahly - Al-Masry Club
Francia > Ligue 1 2019/2020
20:45 AS Monaco - Montpellier HSC
Francia > Ligue 2 2019/2020
20:00
AJ Auxerre - FC Chambly
Paris FC - Le Havre AC
Valenciennes FC - FC Sochaux
Grenoble Foot 38 - Chamois Niortais
Le Mans FC - Rodez AF
SM Caen - ESTAC Troyes
US Orléans - AC Ajaccio
Francia > National 2019/2020
18:00 FC Villefranche Beaujolais - Red Star FC
20:00
FC Bastia-Borgo - US Boulogne
Le Puy Foot 43 - GFC Ajaccio
Pau FC - SC Toulon
Stade Laval - AS Béziers
US Avranches - SO Cholet
US Concarneau - AS Lyon-Duchère
US Créteil-Lusitanos - US Quevilly-Rouen
USL Dunkerque - FC Bourg-Péronnas
Francia > National 2 Groupe D 2019/2020
20:00 Marignane Gignac - Nîmes Olympique (CFA)
Galles > Premier League 2020 Championship
20:45 Connah's Quay Nomads - Caernarfon Town
21:00 Bala Town - The New Saints
Galles > Premier League 2020 Relegation
20:45 Aberystwyth Town - Airbus UK
Germania > Bundesliga 2019/2020
20:30 Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Francoforte
Germania > 2. Bundesliga 2019/2020
18:30
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - 1. FC Nürnberg
FC St. Pauli - Dynamo Dresden
Germania > 3. Liga 2019/2020
19:00 Preußen Münster - Würzburger Kickers
Germania > Regionalliga Nord 2019/2020
18:30 FC St. Pauli II - VfB Lübeck
Germania > Regionalliga Nordost 2019/2020
19:00 Hertha BSC II - ZFC Meuselwitz
Germania > Regionalliga West 2019/2020
19:00 Fortuna Düsseldorf II - Borussia Dortmund II
19:30
Bor. Mönchengladbach II - Bonner SC
Fortuna Köln - SV Lippstadt 08
Germania > Femminile Bundesliga 2019/2020
19:15 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Wolfsburg
Grecia > Super League 2 2019/2020
15:00 Ergotelis - Apollon Larisa
India > Indian Super League 2019/2020
15:00 Odisha FC - NorthEast United FC
India > I-League 2019/2020
12:30 Mohun Bagan - NEROCA FC 0-0 *
Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020
21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City
Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020
20:45 Hull City - Swansea City
Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 1 2019/2020
20:00
Blackburn Rovers U23 - Southampton FC U23
Brighton & Hove Albion U23 - Manchester City U23
Leicester City U23 - Tottenham Hotspur U23
Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 2 2019/2020
20:00
Fulham FC U23 - Aston Villa U23
Manchester United U23 - Swansea City U23
Newcastle United U23 - Sunderland AFC U23
Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020
12:30 Tractor Sazi - Saipa FC 0-0 *
13:00
Nassaji Mazandaran - Pars Jonoubi Jam
Paykan FC - Foolad FC
13:30 Sanat Naft FC - Gol Gohar FC
13:45 Shahin Bushehr FC - Machine Sazi
Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020
20:45
Ballymena United - Linfield FC
Dungannon Swifts - Larne FC
Glentoran Belfast - Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town - Institute FC Drumahoe
Italia > Serie B 2019/2020
21:00 Pescara - Cittadella
Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020
17:00 Ittihad Tanger - FUS de Rabat
19:00 Mouloudia Oujda - Rapide Oued Zem
Messico > Liga de Ascenso 2019/2020 Clausura
03:30 Correcaminos UAT - TM Fútbol Club 1-0
Messico > Premier de Ascenso 2019/2020
Cruz Azul Hidalgo - Albinegros Orizaba non disputa
Olanda > Eerste Divisie 2019/2020
20:00
FC Volendam - SC Telstar
FC Eindhoven - Jong PSV
FC Den Bosch - FC Utrecht (J)
TOP Oss - FC Dordrecht
SBV Excelsior - AZ Alkmaar (J)
De Graafschap - Roda JC Kerkrade
NEC Nijmegen - Helmond Sport
Almere City FC - SC Cambuur
Peru > Primera División 2020 Apertura
21:00 Cienciano - Llacuabamba
Portogallo > Primeira Liga 2019/2020
21:30 Vitória Setúbal - Gil Vicente
Romania > Liga 1 2019/2020
16:30 Chindia Târgoviște - FC Voluntari
19:00 CFR Cluj - FC Viitorul Constanța
Scozia > Championship 2019/2020
20:05 Alloa Athletic - Dundee United
Spagna > Primera División 2019/2020
21:00 Valencia CF - Atlético Madrid
Spagna > Segunda División 2019/2020
21:00 Deportivo La Coruña - Girona FC
Sudafrica > Premier Soccer League 2019/2020
19:00 Stellenbosch FC - SuperSport United
Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020
18:00 İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Beşiktaş
Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020
17:00 Altınordu FSG - Osmanlıspor FK
Venezuela > Primera División 2020
20:30 Yaracuyanos FC - Mineros de Guayana