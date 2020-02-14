Tra i campionati in evidenza il 14 febbraio quello di Serie B così come la Premier League, Bundesliga e Liga tutti con le gare anticipo della giornata

Venerdì 14 febbraio con i campionati europei in evidenza. Giornata di anticipi in Serie B con Pescara – Cittadella ma anche nei altri principali dalla Premier League alla Liga, dalla Bundesliga alla Ligue 1 o Eerste Divisie. Ben quattro gli incontri che seguiremo in diretta, tutti in programma nella serata. Prima di vedere nel dettaglio i risultati in tempo reale della giornata odierna, spazio alle squadre che sono già scese in campo. Partiamo dalla Coppa del Brasile che ha visto il successo dell’Afogados de Igazeira sull’Acreano 3-0 mentre finisce 2-2 tra Sao Raimundo RR e Cruzeiro. Nella Coppa Sudamericana 2-0 del Cusco sull’A. Italiano e 1-0 dell’Independiente sul Fortaleza. In Costarica 3-3 tra Zeledon e Santos DG mentre nell’A-League australiana 2-0 dell’Adelaide United sul Central Coast Mariners.

FIFA > Amichevoli 2020 > febbraio



Myanmar - Oman



FIFA > Freundschaft Vereine 2020 > Kalenderwoche



14:00



SV Ried - FK Dukla Praha

SSV Ulm 1846 - Austria Lustenau



14:30 Strømsgodset IF - FK Bodø/Glimt



18:00 SV Horn - FC Mauerwerk



18:30 Austria Wien (A) - SK Austria Klagenfurt



19:00 FC Liefering - TSV 1860 München



19:10 FC Juniors OÖ - Floridsdorfer AC



CONMEBOL > Copa Libertadores 2020 > 2. Giornata



01:30 Sporting Cristal - Barcelona 2-1



CONMEBOL > Copa Sudamericana 2020 > 1. Giornata



01:30



Cusco FC - Audax Italiano 2-0

Independiente - Fortaleza 1-0



Arabia Saudita > Premier League 2019/2020



13:30 Al Adalah - Al Taawoun



16:25 Al Shabab - Al Nassr



18:25 Al Wehda - Al Ahli SFC



Australia > A-League 2019/2020



09:30 Adelaide United - Central Coast Mariners 2-0



Belgio > Eerste klasse A 2019/2020



20:30 AS Eupen - KAA Gent



Bolivia > Liga Profesional 2020 Apertura



01:00 Jorge Wilstermann - Real Santa Cruz 0-0



Brasile > Copa do Nordeste 2020 Fase de Grupos



00:00 Santa Cruz - PE - ABC - RN 1-0



Bulgaria > Parva Liga 2019/2020



16:00 Tsarsko Selo Sofia - Vitosha Bistritsa



Cipro > First Division 2019/2020



18:00 Ethnikos Achna - Olympiakos Nikosia



Colombia > Primera B 2020 Apertura



01:40 Unión Magdalena - Deportes Quindío 1-1



Costa Rica > Primera División 2019/2020 Clausura



01:00 Municipal Pérez Zeledón - Santos de Guápiles 3-3



Croazia > 1. HNL 2019/2020



18:00 Lokomotiva Zagreb - NK Istra 1961



Danimarca > Superliga 2019/2020



19:00 Esbjerg fB - FC Copenaghen



EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020



15:30 Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Ain FC



Ecuador > Serie A 2020 Primera Etapa



21:00 Independiente del Valle - Mushuc Runa



Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020



19:15 Al-Ahly - Al-Masry Club



Francia > Ligue 1 2019/2020



20:45 AS Monaco - Montpellier HSC



Francia > Ligue 2 2019/2020



20:00



AJ Auxerre - FC Chambly

Paris FC - Le Havre AC

Valenciennes FC - FC Sochaux

Grenoble Foot 38 - Chamois Niortais

Le Mans FC - Rodez AF

SM Caen - ESTAC Troyes

US Orléans - AC Ajaccio



Francia > National 2019/2020



18:00 FC Villefranche Beaujolais - Red Star FC



20:00



FC Bastia-Borgo - US Boulogne

Le Puy Foot 43 - GFC Ajaccio

Pau FC - SC Toulon

Stade Laval - AS Béziers

US Avranches - SO Cholet

US Concarneau - AS Lyon-Duchère

US Créteil-Lusitanos - US Quevilly-Rouen

USL Dunkerque - FC Bourg-Péronnas



Francia > National 2 Groupe D 2019/2020



20:00 Marignane Gignac - Nîmes Olympique (CFA)



Galles > Premier League 2020 Championship



20:45 Connah's Quay Nomads - Caernarfon Town



21:00 Bala Town - The New Saints



Galles > Premier League 2020 Relegation



20:45 Aberystwyth Town - Airbus UK



Germania > Bundesliga 2019/2020



20:30 Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Francoforte



Germania > 2. Bundesliga 2019/2020



18:30



1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - 1. FC Nürnberg

FC St. Pauli - Dynamo Dresden



Germania > 3. Liga 2019/2020



19:00 Preußen Münster - Würzburger Kickers



Germania > Regionalliga Nord 2019/2020



18:30 FC St. Pauli II - VfB Lübeck



Germania > Regionalliga Nordost 2019/2020



19:00 Hertha BSC II - ZFC Meuselwitz



Germania > Regionalliga West 2019/2020



19:00 Fortuna Düsseldorf II - Borussia Dortmund II



19:30



Bor. Mönchengladbach II - Bonner SC

Fortuna Köln - SV Lippstadt 08



Germania > Femminile Bundesliga 2019/2020



19:15 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Wolfsburg



Grecia > Super League 2 2019/2020



15:00 Ergotelis - Apollon Larisa



India > Indian Super League 2019/2020



15:00 Odisha FC - NorthEast United FC



India > I-League 2019/2020



12:30 Mohun Bagan - NEROCA FC 0-0 *



Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020



21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City



Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020



20:45 Hull City - Swansea City



Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 1 2019/2020



20:00



Blackburn Rovers U23 - Southampton FC U23

Brighton & Hove Albion U23 - Manchester City U23

Leicester City U23 - Tottenham Hotspur U23



Inghilterra > U23 Premier League Div. 2 2019/2020



20:00



Fulham FC U23 - Aston Villa U23

Manchester United U23 - Swansea City U23

Newcastle United U23 - Sunderland AFC U23



Iran > Persian Gulf Pro League 2019/2020



12:30 Tractor Sazi - Saipa FC 0-0 *



13:00



Nassaji Mazandaran - Pars Jonoubi Jam

Paykan FC - Foolad FC



13:30 Sanat Naft FC - Gol Gohar FC



13:45 Shahin Bushehr FC - Machine Sazi



Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020



20:45



Ballymena United - Linfield FC

Dungannon Swifts - Larne FC

Glentoran Belfast - Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town - Institute FC Drumahoe



Italia > Serie B 2019/2020



21:00 Pescara - Cittadella



Marocco > Botola Pro 1 2019/2020



17:00 Ittihad Tanger - FUS de Rabat



19:00 Mouloudia Oujda - Rapide Oued Zem



Messico > Liga de Ascenso 2019/2020 Clausura



03:30 Correcaminos UAT - TM Fútbol Club 1-0



Messico > Premier de Ascenso 2019/2020



Cruz Azul Hidalgo - Albinegros Orizaba non disputa



Olanda > Eerste Divisie 2019/2020



20:00



FC Volendam - SC Telstar

FC Eindhoven - Jong PSV

FC Den Bosch - FC Utrecht (J)

TOP Oss - FC Dordrecht

SBV Excelsior - AZ Alkmaar (J)

De Graafschap - Roda JC Kerkrade

NEC Nijmegen - Helmond Sport

Almere City FC - SC Cambuur



Peru > Primera División 2020 Apertura



21:00 Cienciano - Llacuabamba



Portogallo > Primeira Liga 2019/2020



21:30 Vitória Setúbal - Gil Vicente



Romania > Liga 1 2019/2020



16:30 Chindia Târgoviște - FC Voluntari



19:00 CFR Cluj - FC Viitorul Constanța



Scozia > Championship 2019/2020



20:05 Alloa Athletic - Dundee United



Spagna > Primera División 2019/2020



21:00 Valencia CF - Atlético Madrid



Spagna > Segunda División 2019/2020



21:00 Deportivo La Coruña - Girona FC



Sudafrica > Premier Soccer League 2019/2020



19:00 Stellenbosch FC - SuperSport United



Turchia > SüperLig 2019/2020



18:00 İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. - Beşiktaş



Turchia > 1. Lig 2019/2020



17:00 Altınordu FSG - Osmanlıspor FK



Venezuela > Primera División 2020



20:30 Yaracuyanos FC - Mineros de Guayana

