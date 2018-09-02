Risultati del 2 settembre 2018

I risultati delle partite del 2 settembre 2018
FRANCIA: Ligue 1
15:00 St. Etienne – Amiens
17:00 Rennes – Bordeaux
21:00 Monaco – Marsiglia
GERMANIA: Bundesliga
15:30 RB Lipsia – Dusseldorf
18:00 Schalke Hertha
INGHILTERRA: Premier League
14:30 Cardiff Arsenal
17:00 Burnley Manchester Utd
17:00 Watford Tottenham
ITALIA: Serie A
18:00 Fiorentina – Udinese
20:30
Atalanta – Cagliari
Chievo – Empoli
Lazio – Frosinone
Sampdoria – Napoli
Sassuolo – Genoa
Torino – Spal
ITALIA: Serie B
18:00 Pescara – Livorno
21:00
Crotone – Foggia
Lecce – Salernitana
Perugia – Ascoli
OLANDA: Eredivisie
12:15 Groningen Zwolle
14:30 Heracles Alkmaar
14:30 Vitesse Ajax
16:45 Feyenoord – Breda
SPAGNA: LaLiga
12:00 Levante Valencia
16:15 Alaves Espanyol
18:30 Barcellona Huesca
20:45 Betis – Siviglia
ARGENTINA: Superliga
01:00 San Lorenzo – River Plate 1-1
16:00 Racing Club – Rosario
18:15 Estudiantes – Independiente
20:30 Aldosivi – Tigre
22:45 Colon – Union Santa Fe
BRASILE: Serie A
00:00 Vasco – Santos 0-3
02:00 Corinthians – Atletico-MG 1-1
16:00 Flamengo – Ceara
21:00
Atletico-PR – Bahia
Sao Paulo – Fluminense
Sport Recife – Parana
INGHILTERRA: Championship
13:00 Ipswich – Norwich
14:30 Bristol City – Blackburn
ITALIA: Coppa Italia Serie C
16:30 Fermana – Rieti
17:00 Catanzaro – Cavese
17:00 Virtus Verona – Pro Piacenza
20:30 Imolese – Ravenna
PORTOGALLO: Primeira Liga
17:00 Aves – Maritimo
17:00 Rio Ave – Portimonense
19:30 Nacional – Benfica
21:30 FC Porto – Moreirense
RUSSIA: Premier League
13:00 Yenisey – Arsenal Tula
15:30 Din. Mosca – Orenburg
18:00 Zenit Petersburg – Sp. Mosca
20:30 Akhmat Grozny – Ufa
SPAGNA: LaLiga2
12:00 Gimnastic – Rayo Majadahonda
16:00 Gijon – Extremadura UD
20:00 Albacete – Cordoba
21:00 Granada – Osasuna
TURCHIA: Super Lig
18:15 Erzurum BB – Basaksehir
18:15 Kasimpasa – Ankaragucu
20:45 Antalyaspor – Rizespor
20:45 Bursaspor – Besiktas
USA: MLS
01:30
Montreal Impact New York Red Bulls 3-0
New England Revolution – Portland Timbers 1-1
Orlando City Philadelphia Union 2-2
02:00
Columbus Crew New York City 2-1
FC Dallas – Houston Dynamo 4-2
Toronto FC – Los Angeles FC 2-4
04:00 Real Salt Lake – Los Angeles Galaxy 6-2
04:00 Vancouver Whitecaps – San Jose Earthquakes 2-1
USA: USL
01:00 Indy Eleven – Richmond Kickers 1-1
01:00 North Carolina – Tampa Bay 0-3
01:30 Charlotte Independ. – Nashville SC 1-0
01:30 Cincinnati – Pittsburgh 2-1
04:00 Fresno – Reno 1-1
04:00 Portland 2 – Saint Louis FC 1-0
04:30 LA Galaxy 2 – Colorado Springs
21:00 Bethlehem – Penn
22:30 Seattle 2 – Orange County SC
23:00 Swope Park – Oklahoma City Energy