Risultati calcio live 1 gennaio 2020: si gioca in Inghilterra

Scritto il 1 gennaio 2020 at 1 gennaio 2020 da Direttore L'Opinionista
Palcoscenico dell’1 gennaio 2020 tutto per la Premier League che scende in campo con la 21esima giornata.  Si gioca anche in Egitto, Galles, Egitto, Australia, Irlanda, Nigeria

Mercoledì 1° gennaio 2020 con il calcio inglese protagonista assoluto in questa giornata sportiva. Si apre un nuovo anno all’insegna della Premier League che dalle 13.30 propone due sfide con Chelsea e Aston Villa impegnate in trasferta. Spazio anche a campionati minori come Galles, Egitto, Irlanda, Nigeria. Prima di consultare le gare in diretta, i pronostici del giorno e i match in tv oltre chiaramente ai risultati in tempo reale, vediamo chi gli incontri che hanno già aperto l’anno nuovo. Sono tre e vengono da Hong Kong, Giappone e Australia. Nella Premier League successo per 2-1 del Southern District sul Tai Po mentre nella Coppa dell’Imperatore 2-0 casalingo del Kobe sul Kashima. Infine nell’A-League colpo esterno del Brisbane Roar, 2-1 in casa del WS Wanderers. In gol Duke dopo pochi minuri quindi pareggio al 20′ di Neville sempre nel primo tempo e rete decisiva di Inmar al 16′ della ripresa.

PARTITE CHE SEGUIREMO IN DIRETTA LIVE SU CALCIOMAGAZINE

PRONOSTICI PER OGGI E CALCIO IN TV

Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi

[AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA]



*: partita in corso di svolgimento

Australia > A-League 2019/2020

09:30 Western Sydney Wanderers - Brisbane Roar 1-2

EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020

15:15

Al Jazira Club - Al Nasr SC
Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Khaleej

17:45 Sharjah FC - Al Wahda

Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020

13:30 Ittihad El-Iskandary - Al-Mokawloon 0-0 *

16:00 Ismaily - ENPPI

18:30 Misr lel-Maqasah SC - Al-Ahly

Galles > Premier League 2019/2020

15:30 Penybont FC - Carmarthen Town

Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020

13:30

Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea FC 0-0 *
Burnley FC - Aston Villa 0-0 *

16:00

Newcastle United - Leicester City
Southampton FC - Tottenham Hotspur
Watford FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers

18:30

Manchester City - Everton FC
Norwich City - Crystal Palace
West Ham United - AFC Bournemouth

21:00 Arsenal FC - Manchester United

Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020

13:45 Millwall FC - Luton Town

16:00

Birmingham City - Wigan Athletic
Bristol City - Brentford FC
Fulham FC - Reading FC
Huddersfield Town - Stoke City
Nottingham Forest - Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End - Middlesbrough FC
Queens Park Rangers - Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday - Hull City

18:15 West Bromwich Albion - Leeds United

Inghilterra > League Two 2019/2020

16:00

Bradford City - Morecambe FC
Cambridge United - Mansfield Town
Colchester United - Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra - Carlisle United
Forest Green Rovers - Exeter City
Grimsby Town - Salford City
Newport County - Cheltenham Town
Northampton Town - Stevenage FC
Oldham Athletic - Scunthorpe United
Plymouth Argyle - Swindon Town
Port Vale FC - Macclesfield Town
Walsall FC - Leyton Orient

Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020

16:00

AFC Fylde - Barrow AFC
Aldershot Town - Eastleigh FC
Boreham Wood - Barnet FC
Bromley FC - Dover Athletic
Chorley FC - Wrexham AFC
Ebbsfleet United - Dagenham & Redbridge
Halifax Town - Stockport County
Hartlepool United - Harrogate Town
Maidenhead United - Notts County
Solihull Moors - Chesterfield FC
Sutton United - Woking FC
Torquay United - Yeovil Town

Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020

16:00

Ballymena United - Larne FC
Carrick Rangers - Coleraine FC
Cliftonville FC - Glenavon FC
Dungannon Swifts - Glentoran Belfast
Linfield FC - Institute FC Drumahoe
Warrenpoint Town - Crusaders FC

Nigeria > Professional League 2019/2020

16:00 MFM FC - Nasarawa United FC

