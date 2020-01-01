Palcoscenico dell’1 gennaio 2020 tutto per la Premier League che scende in campo con la 21esima giornata. Si gioca anche in Egitto, Galles, Egitto, Australia, Irlanda, Nigeria

Mercoledì 1° gennaio 2020 con il calcio inglese protagonista assoluto in questa giornata sportiva. Si apre un nuovo anno all’insegna della Premier League che dalle 13.30 propone due sfide con Chelsea e Aston Villa impegnate in trasferta. Spazio anche a campionati minori come Galles, Egitto, Irlanda, Nigeria. Prima di consultare le gare in diretta, i pronostici del giorno e i match in tv oltre chiaramente ai risultati in tempo reale, vediamo chi gli incontri che hanno già aperto l’anno nuovo. Sono tre e vengono da Hong Kong, Giappone e Australia. Nella Premier League successo per 2-1 del Southern District sul Tai Po mentre nella Coppa dell’Imperatore 2-0 casalingo del Kobe sul Kashima. Infine nell’A-League colpo esterno del Brisbane Roar, 2-1 in casa del WS Wanderers. In gol Duke dopo pochi minuri quindi pareggio al 20′ di Neville sempre nel primo tempo e rete decisiva di Inmar al 16′ della ripresa.

*: partita in corso di svolgimento



Australia > A-League 2019/2020



09:30 Western Sydney Wanderers - Brisbane Roar 1-2



EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020



15:15



Al Jazira Club - Al Nasr SC

Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Khaleej



17:45 Sharjah FC - Al Wahda



Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020



13:30 Ittihad El-Iskandary - Al-Mokawloon 0-0 *



16:00 Ismaily - ENPPI



18:30 Misr lel-Maqasah SC - Al-Ahly



Galles > Premier League 2019/2020



15:30 Penybont FC - Carmarthen Town



Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020



13:30



Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea FC 0-0 *

Burnley FC - Aston Villa 0-0 *



16:00



Newcastle United - Leicester City

Southampton FC - Tottenham Hotspur

Watford FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers



18:30



Manchester City - Everton FC

Norwich City - Crystal Palace

West Ham United - AFC Bournemouth



21:00 Arsenal FC - Manchester United



Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020



13:45 Millwall FC - Luton Town



16:00



Birmingham City - Wigan Athletic

Bristol City - Brentford FC

Fulham FC - Reading FC

Huddersfield Town - Stoke City

Nottingham Forest - Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End - Middlesbrough FC

Queens Park Rangers - Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday - Hull City



18:15 West Bromwich Albion - Leeds United



Inghilterra > League Two 2019/2020



16:00



Bradford City - Morecambe FC

Cambridge United - Mansfield Town

Colchester United - Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra - Carlisle United

Forest Green Rovers - Exeter City

Grimsby Town - Salford City

Newport County - Cheltenham Town

Northampton Town - Stevenage FC

Oldham Athletic - Scunthorpe United

Plymouth Argyle - Swindon Town

Port Vale FC - Macclesfield Town

Walsall FC - Leyton Orient



Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020



16:00



AFC Fylde - Barrow AFC

Aldershot Town - Eastleigh FC

Boreham Wood - Barnet FC

Bromley FC - Dover Athletic

Chorley FC - Wrexham AFC

Ebbsfleet United - Dagenham & Redbridge

Halifax Town - Stockport County

Hartlepool United - Harrogate Town

Maidenhead United - Notts County

Solihull Moors - Chesterfield FC

Sutton United - Woking FC

Torquay United - Yeovil Town



Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020



16:00



Ballymena United - Larne FC

Carrick Rangers - Coleraine FC

Cliftonville FC - Glenavon FC

Dungannon Swifts - Glentoran Belfast

Linfield FC - Institute FC Drumahoe

Warrenpoint Town - Crusaders FC



Nigeria > Professional League 2019/2020



16:00 MFM FC - Nasarawa United FC

