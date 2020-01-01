Palcoscenico dell’1 gennaio 2020 tutto per la Premier League che scende in campo con la 21esima giornata. Si gioca anche in Egitto, Galles, Egitto, Australia, Irlanda, Nigeria
Mercoledì 1° gennaio 2020 con il calcio inglese protagonista assoluto in questa giornata sportiva. Si apre un nuovo anno all’insegna della Premier League che dalle 13.30 propone due sfide con Chelsea e Aston Villa impegnate in trasferta. Spazio anche a campionati minori come Galles, Egitto, Irlanda, Nigeria. Prima di consultare le gare in diretta, i pronostici del giorno e i match in tv oltre chiaramente ai risultati in tempo reale, vediamo chi gli incontri che hanno già aperto l’anno nuovo. Sono tre e vengono da Hong Kong, Giappone e Australia. Nella Premier League successo per 2-1 del Southern District sul Tai Po mentre nella Coppa dell’Imperatore 2-0 casalingo del Kobe sul Kashima. Infine nell’A-League colpo esterno del Brisbane Roar, 2-1 in casa del WS Wanderers. In gol Duke dopo pochi minuri quindi pareggio al 20′ di Neville sempre nel primo tempo e rete decisiva di Inmar al 16′ della ripresa.
PARTITE CHE SEGUIREMO IN DIRETTA LIVE SU CALCIOMAGAZINE
PRONOSTICI PER OGGI E CALCIO IN TV
Risultati aggiornati in tempo reale sulle partite di oggi
Australia > A-League 2019/2020
09:30 Western Sydney Wanderers - Brisbane Roar 1-2
EAU > UAE Arabian Gulf League 2019/2020
15:15
Al Jazira Club - Al Nasr SC
Ittihad Kalba SCC - Al Khaleej
17:45 Sharjah FC - Al Wahda
Egitto > Premiership 2019/2020
13:30 Ittihad El-Iskandary - Al-Mokawloon 0-0 *
16:00 Ismaily - ENPPI
18:30 Misr lel-Maqasah SC - Al-Ahly
Galles > Premier League 2019/2020
15:30 Penybont FC - Carmarthen Town
Inghilterra > Premier League 2019/2020
13:30
Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea FC 0-0 *
Burnley FC - Aston Villa 0-0 *
16:00
Newcastle United - Leicester City
Southampton FC - Tottenham Hotspur
Watford FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Manchester City - Everton FC
Norwich City - Crystal Palace
West Ham United - AFC Bournemouth
21:00 Arsenal FC - Manchester United
Inghilterra > Championship 2019/2020
13:45 Millwall FC - Luton Town
16:00
Birmingham City - Wigan Athletic
Bristol City - Brentford FC
Fulham FC - Reading FC
Huddersfield Town - Stoke City
Nottingham Forest - Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End - Middlesbrough FC
Queens Park Rangers - Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday - Hull City
18:15 West Bromwich Albion - Leeds United
Inghilterra > League Two 2019/2020
16:00
Bradford City - Morecambe FC
Cambridge United - Mansfield Town
Colchester United - Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra - Carlisle United
Forest Green Rovers - Exeter City
Grimsby Town - Salford City
Newport County - Cheltenham Town
Northampton Town - Stevenage FC
Oldham Athletic - Scunthorpe United
Plymouth Argyle - Swindon Town
Port Vale FC - Macclesfield Town
Walsall FC - Leyton Orient
Inghilterra > National League 2019/2020
16:00
AFC Fylde - Barrow AFC
Aldershot Town - Eastleigh FC
Boreham Wood - Barnet FC
Bromley FC - Dover Athletic
Chorley FC - Wrexham AFC
Ebbsfleet United - Dagenham & Redbridge
Halifax Town - Stockport County
Hartlepool United - Harrogate Town
Maidenhead United - Notts County
Solihull Moors - Chesterfield FC
Sutton United - Woking FC
Torquay United - Yeovil Town
Irlanda del Nord > Premier League 2019/2020
16:00
Ballymena United - Larne FC
Carrick Rangers - Coleraine FC
Cliftonville FC - Glenavon FC
Dungannon Swifts - Glentoran Belfast
Linfield FC - Institute FC Drumahoe
Warrenpoint Town - Crusaders FC
Nigeria > Professional League 2019/2020
16:00 MFM FC - Nasarawa United FC